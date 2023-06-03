ARCA SeriesNASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Championship Weekend remains at Phoenix for 2024

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Phoenix Raceway will continue to close out the NASCAR season in 2024 as NASCAR Championship Weekend sees all three national divisions (Cup, Xfinity, Craftsman Truck) and the ARCA Menards Series West run their final races of the year. The 2024 weekend will take place on 1–3 November.

After nearly two decades at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR moved the final weekend to Phoenix in 2020 to capitalise on its major reconfiguration and renovation project completed two years prior. The Cup Series Championship Race was sold out in 2021 and 2022 (2020 had limited attendance due to COVID-19).

ARCA West and the Truck Series will run their final races on Friday, 3 November, followed by Xfinity on Saturday. The Cup Series closes out on Sunday.

“This honour is a testament to our fans whose overwhelming support makes this a true championship-calibre venue,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “They pack the grandstands, fill the hillside and create the best camping experience in all of NASCAR inside our breathtaking GEICO Gecko Campground. Now the onus is on us to exceed the already high standards we’ve set to continue building on this momentum and keep them coming back.”

Phoenix also hosts a race weekend in March, where William Byron claimed the Cup event and Sammy Smith won in Xfinity, while Tyler Reif scored the win in the ARCA West season opener held in conjunction with the national ARCA Menards Series.

The full 2024 schedule is not expected to be released until September, though some events have already confirmed their dates. For example, the season-opening Daytona 500 will take place on 18 February.

Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
