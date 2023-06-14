New Lotus Emira GT4 set to reach first customers over summer

The new Lotus Emira GT4 car is set to be delivered to the first customers over this summer the British manufacturer announced, the new GT4 car will be replacing the Lotus Evora GT4 and has most recently passed homologation and is race ready.

The car has been developed in conjuction with RML and will feature a 455bhp engine, paddle shift sequential gearbox and an optimised aero package. The car is homologated to race in any GT4 series but is also available to race in other national series.

All of the cars are being hand built by RML in a new production facility in Wellingborough, United Kingdom. The car price tag is set at £179,000 plus taxes and delivery, and the audience at the British GT Championship in Snetterton this weekend will have the chance to see the car in public.

“The Emira road car was such an excellent starting point for a GT4, and we’ve now further refined and tuned the package with the team at RML to create what we believe is a highly competitive and performance-oriented race car, we know our customers are keen to get behind the wheel and we’re looking forward to seeing their results.” Gavan Kershaw, Lotus Director of Vehicle Attributes, said.