Porsche 911 RSR Shines in GTE-Am Class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

In a race that tested the limits of luck and misfortune, the Porsche 911 RSR proved its mettle in the GTE-Am class at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. Despite accidents taking out several contenders, the GR Racing team displayed flawless driving, securing a podium finish with third place. The Iron Dames also made history, matching a 91-year-old record with their impressive fourth-place finish. As the race marked the end of an era for GTE regulations, the successful 911 RSR bids farewell to Le Mans, making way for the new Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Reflecting on their achievement, Michael Wainwright from the GR Racing team expressed his delight, saying, “I’m delighted for me personally, of course, but even more so for our team. We’ve been working towards a result like this for eight years – and it worked out at the centenary celebrations of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, of all places. It was great fun, even though it was pretty wild due to all the incidents. Now, it’s time for some celebrating.”

Credit: Porsche AG

Rahel Frey of the Iron Dames praised the team’s effort, stating, “The race went brilliantly; we made very few mistakes. Everyone in the team did a perfect job both on and off the track. The crew was really strong and supported us one hundred percent.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t quite maintain the necessary pace at the end to hold on to a podium position. My brakes were struggling at the end. Maybe we did too much braking and not enough accelerating. We deserved more.”

The intense competition and numerous incidents made for a thrilling race, showcasing the resilience and determination of the Porsche teams. With the 24 Hours of Le Mans celebrating its centenary, the podium finish for the GR Racing team was particularly special.

As the 911 RSR bids farewell to Le Mans, the Porsche 911 GT3 R eagerly awaits its turn on the starting blocks, poised to continue the legacy of Porsche’s racing success. The transition to GT3 cars from 2024 onwards marks a new chapter in the prestigious endurance race, and Porsche is ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

