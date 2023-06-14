Porsche’s Factory Racing Cars at Le Mans Generate €549,750 in Charitable Donations

In honour of 75 years of Porsche sports cars, the Stuttgart manufacturer embarked on an ambitious fundraising campaign during the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.

For every lap completed by Porsche’s three factory Porsche 963 racers, €750 was allocated to a special fund supporting the “Racing for Charity” initiative. At the centennial edition of the renowned endurance event, the Porsche Penske Motorsport hybrid prototypes impressively covered a total of 733 laps. Commemorating their milestone anniversary, Porsche amplified the initial donation of €549,750, resulting in a remarkable €911,000 in total. The funds will be channeled to three deserving charitable organisations.

Two prominent associations, Kinderherzen retten and Interplast Germany e.V., are set to receive €350,000 each from the proceeds of the “Racing for Charity” campaign. These funds will be utilised to assist children hailing from underprivileged regions suffering from heart diseases, injuries, deformities, or burns.The remaining €211,000 will be directed towards the Ferry Porsche Foundation, established in May 2018 to align with the 70th anniversary of the Porsche brand. This contribution will alleviate the hardships faced by critically ill children and their families, providing them with the opportunity to savour moments of happiness and respite.

Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, Research and Development, affirmed Porsche’s enduring commitment to social responsibility. He commented, “Porsche has always been mindful of its role as a socially responsible company. Through the ‘Racing for Charity’ initiative, we have successfully integrated this ethos into motorsport for the very first time.” Steiner underscored Porsche’s decision to augment the original donation amount, emphasizing the company’s belief that motorsport and people are intrinsically linked in their DNA.

Acknowledging Porsche’s philanthropic efforts, the campaign secured first place in the prestigious “Sustainable Endurance Award” presented by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest on the eve of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Porsche’s wide-ranging social commitment centers around benefiting individuals, encompassing sustainable projects in sports, culture, the environment, social issues, as well as education and science. In 2022 alone, Porsche supported over 150 sponsorship initiatives worldwide, effectively shaping the future of society and setting new benchmarks.

