Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux

Richardson Racing Shines with Double Podiums at Hockenheim in Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Richardson Racing / Porsche

Northamptonshire-based team, Richardson Racing, continued its impressive performance in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux as they secured two podium finishes in round two at Hockenheim.

Dutch teenager Robert De Haan and teammate Micah Stanley showcased their speed and determination throughout the weekend, with De Haan claiming victory in the first race and a second-place finish in the second race despite a time penalty. Stanley, unfortunately, faced challenges with contact and retired from the second race.

Micah Stanley expressed his thoughts on the race weekend, saying, “The race weekend started well with some good pace in practice and I looked good for a top four in qualifying before being dropped back a few places towards the end.

“Race one was a tough race with a poor start from my end, but I still had the pace to match the top three and I think we could have been in the mix for a podium without the contact late on. In race two, I had a very good start to go from ninth to fifth through the first few corners, but heavy contact at the first hairpin made me have to retire the car. It’s a weekend of what might have been.”

Credit: Richardson Racing / Porsche

Robert De Haan, who showcased remarkable speed and clinched victory in the first race, shared his reflections, “I was really happy with the speed we showed, with two fastest laps and two victories on the road – and it was a mega weekend to help celebrate 75 years of Porsche. After a really good result in race one, it was a shame to get a time penalty in race two that dropped us back to second, but we’ve shown again what we can do and now focus on Oulton Park this weekend.”

The Richardson Racing’s podium finishes at Hockenheim highlight their competitive edge and position them well for the upcoming Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain event at Oulton Park.

