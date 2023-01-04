Ryan Ratcliffe set to run dual Porsche Carrera Cup campaign

2021 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am champion Ryan Ratcliffe will be returning to the Carrera Cup GB grid once again with Team Parker Racing for a sixth season along with adding a new European challenge.

While 2022 wasn’t a championship winning year for the 29-year-old, Ratcliffe claimed six podium finishes throughout the year as the series switched to the 992-style Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

Credit: Dan Bathie

“Last year wasn’t my best, but that’s motorsport and you have your highs and lows. Considering the amount of DNFs we had, to finish where we did was good and it’s time to forget about that and move forward,” said Ratcliffe.

In addition to the GB campaign, Ratcliffe will line up on the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux grid with the sister team Parker Revs Motorsport, the team that took former GB champion Harry King to the Benelux title in 2022. The Benelux campaign will see him race at Spa-Francorchamps, Hockenheimring, Zandvoort, Assen, Zolder, and Red Bull Ring.

Credit: Dan Bathie

“2023 is going to be my busiest year and one I’m really looking forward to. This new car is suited more to the big open European tracks, so it’ll be nice to spend a bit of time in the car on circuits like that. It’s going to be useful to do two championships in the same car, meaning more track time which can only benefit me,” he added.

“I wouldn’t even think of competing with anyone other than Team Parker Racing. They proved their worth last year with Kiern [Jewiss] winning the [Carrera Cup GB] title, and both myself and Will [Aspin] were quick on our day in Pro-Am, we just didn’t have the luck that we should have had.”

