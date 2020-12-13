Porsche unveil stunning new 911 GT3 Cup car

The next generation of Porsche’s highly successful 911 GT3 Cup car has been unveiled ahead of its debut in 2021.

Next year will see the car introduced to the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup as well as the national Porsche Carrera Cups in Germany, France, Asia and Benelux and for the first time in North America.

Based on the current 992 generation with a wide turbo-spec body, the new Cup car produces around 510 hp, adding an extra 25 horsepower over its predecessor. Further development to the engine means that the new GT3 Cup can run on synthetic fuels, meaning lower CO2 emissions.

Credit: Porsche AG

The evolution of the 911 Cup car has been ongoing since it debuted in 1990, based on the Porsche 964, producing 260 hp. Originally used in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series the one-make series has spawned multiple national series around the globe and the internationally run Porsche Supercup which forms part of the Formula 1 support programme.

Since its debut, Porsche has produced 4,251 cars over five generations of the Cup car.

“The 911 made history as the baseline model for the Carrera Cups and the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – no other racing car has found as many satisfied customers since 1990 as the 911,” states Michael Dreiser, Director Sales Porsche Motorsport.

“The new 911 GT3 Cup now starts a new chapter. Our goal is to pass the 5,000 marks in production over the coming years. Like its ancestral lineage, this model will also assist a whole new generation of talented racing drivers on their path to professional motorsport and shape the face of our customer sport commitment around the world.”

Credit: Porsche AG

Jan Feldmann has lead the development of the new 911 GT3 Cup since 2018 to further improve performance, achieve a more aggressive design, easier handling and greater durability with less outlay in terms of time and maintenance.

“We wanted to position the new 911 GT3 Cup even more as a professional racing car, while also making it more cost-effective for the teams to run,” explains Feldmann.

“We were particularly successful in achieving this thanks to its striking appearance, the improved suspension and intelligent solutions for electrical details.

“The handling of the new 911 GT3 Cup is noticeably more precise and even more fun. With its improved performance and the optimised cockpit, it’s the best Cup car that Porsche has ever built.”

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Credit: Porsche AG

Delivery to teams will begin in February 2021. The new 911 GT3 Cup is available with immediate effect for 225,000 Euros plus country-specific taxes.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram