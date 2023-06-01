Sam Bird Prepares for ‘Intense’ Jakarta E-Prix Using Climatic Wind Tunnel

Sam Bird has pulled out all the stops whilst training ahead of this weekend’s physically demanding Jakarta E-Prix double-header, where all of the drivers will be pushed to their limits.

Indonesia is known for its intense heat and humidity, making it a real challenge for both the drivers and the cars this weekend. To be as prepared as possible for the conditions, Bird has spent some time in Gaydon (UK) at JLR, using their Climatic Wind Tunnel. At the state of the art facility, Bird trained in thirty-six degrees Celsius at ninety-percent humidity, in a bid to replicate this weekend’s conditions.

Bird labelled his time at JLR as “quite an experience”, with the hope being that it’ll help him adjust to the elements in Jakarta.

“Training in the Climatic Wind Tunnel at JLR was quite an experience. The team turned the heat up to 36 degrees Celsius and I could really start to feel the impact on my stamina. As a racing driver, training is an incredibly important factor in race performance.

“The loads on the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 when competing at high speeds takes a toll on the body and you have to be able to handle that physically. But add in another layer of intense heat and humidity, and that can make it all the more challenging. Thanks to the team at JLR for helping me to get race-ready in the impressive facility.”

Steve Iley, Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Occupational Health and Safety, Jaguar Land Rover added on Bird’s comments, by noting that the Briton was in the “best possible position” ahead of this weekend’s tenth and eleventh rounds of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, thanks to his time at JLR.

“If you’re not used to a hot and humid climate, then it can certainly be a shock to the system, especially if you’ll be exerting at such physical demands. Sam has put himself in the best possible position by prepping his body for these temperatures.

“Whilst our Climatic Wind Tunnel facility is designed for testing some of the most state-of-art cars, Sam was brave enough to take it on for a strenuous training session. He coped remarkably well with the conditions. I wish him all the best at this weekend’s Jakarta E-Prix.”