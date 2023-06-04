Sutton’s dominance continues with lights-to-flag victory at Thruxton

Ash Sutton continues to dominate the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) with the imperious NAPA Racing UK driver leaving others scratching their heads as to how to catch him with Race One at Thruxton completed.

Sutton qualified on pole and has been the case since his early blip at Donington Park, he surged up the road with no resistance from Tom Ingram and Josh Cook, even the latter with his King of Thruxton moniker had to surrender his dominance to Sutton.

Cook sealed the fastest lap and threatened to get past Ingram, but in the end, the top three remained unchanged and now the onus will be on the other drivers to attempt to unseat Sutton.

Further down the order, Jake Hill blasted past Mikey Doble into fourth who finished eighth in the end, with his teammate Andrew Watson unfortunately having to start from the back with a problem after qualifying his best since Donington Park.

Dan Cammish after his fracas with the tyre stack in Qualifying yesterday surged up to fifth, while Colin Turkington and Rory Butcher finished inside the top seven. Dan Rowbottom was running superbly inside the top ten but his charge was halted by more bad luck and a puncture.

While Doble had to settle for eighth with a closely ran mid-pack seeing the positions shuffle as Aron Taylor-Smith and Bobby Thompson rounded out the top 10.