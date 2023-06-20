Tokyo Confirmed on Provisional 2024 Formula E Calendar

Following the release of the provisional calendar for next season’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, it has been confirmed that the all-electric series will be heading to Japan, for the first ever Tokyo E-Prix.

Whilst it had been speculated that Formula E would head to Japan next year, it has now officially been confirmed following the publication of the provisional Season Ten calendar by FE and the FIA. The provisional calendar was granted approval by the World Motor Sport Council, with it consisting of seventeen races across thirteen different locations.

Mexico City will kick-off Season Ten on January 13, with London bringing the campaign to a close with a double-header once again on July 20-21. Ahead of this weekend’s inaugural Portland E-Prix, it has also been confirmed that the sport will return to Portland next season in June 2024. Also confirmed for next season are races in Diriyah, São Paulo, Rome, Monaco, Berlin and Jakarta.

Three spots on the calendar are still to be determined, with two of the spots likely to be filled by Hyderabad and Cape Town. The third TBD spot could be taken by an inaugural event in Malaga, where talks are still being held. A return to Seoul is reportedly another option.

The announcement of Tokyo though is a huge moment for the sport, given that Formula E will become the first FIA-sanctioned race to be held in the Japanese capital. A circuit is expected to be designed around the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre on the Tokyo Bay waterfront, making for a spectacular backdrop.

Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike is “delighted” by the confirmation that Formula E will head to the city next season, something which’ll support its goal of becoming an “environmentally advanced city”.

“I am delighted by the official decision that Tokyo will host a Formula E race in March 2024,” said Koike. “Centering on spreading the use of zero emission vehicles, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is accelerating actions in all realms to realize Zero Emission Tokyo, an environmentally advanced city that does not emit carbon dioxide. Formula E is held in major cities around the world as a road race for electric vehicles which do not emit exhaust gas or engine noise.

“This race will be held around Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo’s bay area, where developments are underway to become a sustainable next generation city. Let’s all look forward to seeing up close the dynamism of this race to be held for the first time in Japan and cheer the racers on.

“The race will not only add momentum to the spread of zero emission vehicles but will also provide a wonderful opportunity to enhance Tokyo’s international presence by showing the attractions of our city to the world. Tokyo will join forces with the organisers and others related to the race to ensure its success.”

Above: Skyline of Tokyo – Credit: FIA Formula E

The provisional calendar is set to be updated later in the year, as confirmed by new Chief Executive Officer of FE, Jeff Dodds. Dodds believes Tokyo will be a “highlight” of the sport’s calendar next season, as FE prepares to celebrate its tenth year of existence.

“Tokyo will be a highlight of our historic tenth season. We are also in advanced discussions with many more iconic world cities who are keen to host a Formula E race and create blockbuster world championship motorsport events with us. We expect this to be reflected in the updated calendar published later this year.”

2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Provisional Calendar