Toyota Unveils Groundbreaking Hydrogen Engine Prototype ‘GR H2 Racing Concept’ at 24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda unveiled the revolutionary hydrogen engine vehicle prototype, the “GR H2 Racing Concept,” at a press conference held by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest at Circuit de la Sarthe last weekend. This groundbreaking announcement comes after the ACO’s recent decision to include hydrogen-engine vehicles in the Le Mans 24 Hours race’s hydrogen category, alongside fuel cell electric vehicles.

Speaking at the press conference, Toyoda expressed his appreciation for the ACO and the opportunity to showcase Toyota’s advancements through the prestigious Le Mans race, “My congratulations to the ACO, and all involved, on the 100th anniversary of Le Mans. Le Mans is a place where we not only compete in one of the world’s most celebrated races but a place where we can push the boundaries of technology – a place where we can realize the future.

“We are grateful to the ACO and Le Mans for providing this unique opportunity to share our efforts with the world. My goal is to achieve carbon neutrality in motorsports without sacrificing anything in terms of performance or excitement. We look forward to our new GR H2 race car in view of the new Le Mans H2 class in the future. The sound, the torque, the dynamics, it’s all there. Not only are we re-imagining the race car, we’re doing it with zero emissions. Here’s to the next 100 years of checkered flags!”

Credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY

The unveiling of the “GR H2 Racing Concept” showcases Toyota’s commitment to developing hydrogen-engine technology through motorsports. Toyota has been refining its hydrogen-engine Corolla in the Super Taikyu Series and the IDEMITSU 1500 SUPER ENDURANCE 2022, utilising the challenging motorsports environment to enhance its hydrogen-related technologies. By collaborating with partners from both within and outside the automotive industry, Toyota aims to accelerate efforts in producing, transporting, and utilizing hydrogen to contribute to a carbon-neutral society.

Pierre Fillon, President of ACO, praised Toyota’s Hydrogen Endurance project and its significance in the history of Le Mans, “This June 9, 2023, will be a milestone in the history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship: a manufacturer, and which manufacturer, the n°1 in the world, has just presented its Hydrogen Endurance project. 100 years ago, the ACO created the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a real technological laboratory for a car in full development.

Credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY

“Today, mobility is undergoing a revolution, that of the energy transition, and the 24 hours of Le Mans participate in the search for sustainable technologies. Since 2018, the ACO, with MissionH24 and GreenGT, has been promoting hydrogen, a safe and efficient energy carrier. This day is a new crucial step for the creation of the Hydrogen category of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Once again, Endurance demonstrates its commitment to sustainable mobility, in line with automotive players. I would like to salute this challenge from Toyota, the vision of these men and women. Toyoda San, by officially presenting this Hydrogen project today, you have left your mark on the history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”