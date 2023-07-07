Dale Earnhardt Jr. adds Homestead to 2023 Xfinity plan

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s second NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2023 will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway on 21 October, driving the #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro with sponsorship from Bass Pro Shops. The team announced the start on Thursday.

Since retiring from full-time Cup Series racing at the end of 2017, Earnhardt has made one-off starts in the Xfinity Series annually. In 2022, he finished eleventh in his only entry at Martinsville. For 2023, he bumped his slate up to two races for the first time since 2017.

In January, he announced his first race of the year will be at Bristol Motor Speedway on 15 September. The start will be sponsored by Unilever.

Homestead was the site of his last Cup start, a twenty-fifth in the 2017 season finale. In six starts there at the Xfinity level, he has four top tens including a runner-up en route to the 1999 championship. His last run in 2020 saw him finish fifth.

Besides Earnhardt’s two races, JRM’s #88 is also being used as a road course car by Miguel Paludo in three races. He finished thirteenth in his first two starts at COTA and Chicago, and he is scheduled to drive it again at Indianapolis in August.

Outside of driving and team ownership, the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee works as an analyst for NBC’s NASCAR coverage.