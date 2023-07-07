NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. adds Homestead to 2023 Xfinity plan

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s second NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2023 will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway on 21 October, driving the #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro with sponsorship from Bass Pro Shops. The team announced the start on Thursday.

Since retiring from full-time Cup Series racing at the end of 2017, Earnhardt has made one-off starts in the Xfinity Series annually. In 2022, he finished eleventh in his only entry at Martinsville. For 2023, he bumped his slate up to two races for the first time since 2017.

In January, he announced his first race of the year will be at Bristol Motor Speedway on 15 September. The start will be sponsored by Unilever.

Homestead was the site of his last Cup start, a twenty-fifth in the 2017 season finale. In six starts there at the Xfinity level, he has four top tens including a runner-up en route to the 1999 championship. His last run in 2020 saw him finish fifth.

Besides Earnhardt’s two races, JRM’s #88 is also being used as a road course car by Miguel Paludo in three races. He finished thirteenth in his first two starts at COTA and Chicago, and he is scheduled to drive it again at Indianapolis in August.

Outside of driving and team ownership, the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee works as an analyst for NBC’s NASCAR coverage.

Share
Avatar photo
2877 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Akinori Ogata returns to Xfinity Series at Atlanta

By
1 Mins read
Akinori Ogata will run his first NASCAR Xfinity race of 2023 at Atlanta for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Flooding ends The Loop 121 shortly before halfway

By
3 Mins read
Severe flooding has forced NASCAR to end the Xfinity Series’ Chicago street race two laps shy of official distance. Cole Custer, who led all 25 laps on Saturday, was declared the winner.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Lightning forces The Loop 121 postponement

By
2 Mins read
After 25 of 55 laps was completed, rain and lightning have forced the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Chicago street race to be moved to Sunday.