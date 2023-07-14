NASCAR

Denny Hamlin wins lightning-shortened Stafford SRX opener

Credit: Denny Hamlin

By moving to ESPN for the 2023 season, the Superstar Racing Experience revived the tagline Thursday Night Thunder to reflect its new time slot. However, the third word was taken a bit too literally during the season opener at Stafford Speedway as inclement weather forced the final race to be shortened to 58 laps from the original 75.

In his SRX début, Denny Hamlin scored the win in a NASCAR podium sweep as Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer followed. After winning Heat #1, Hamlin started the final in second alongside Paul Tracy, but defending champion Marco Andretti supplanted the latter as the top IndyCar veteran of the night from the beginning when he immediately committed to the inside entering the first corner to take the lead.

Andretti and Hamlin battled throughout the night before the former fell back.

“Just excited to win Round 1 of SRX,” said Hamlin. “It was getting close there at the end.”

While the top three was a NASCAR-savvy trio, the same could be said on the opposite end of the results tables. Just five laps into the race, Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte spun, causing the field behind them to stack up with Kevin Harvick briefly going airbourne after getting hit from behind by Ken Schrader. Tony Stewart finished in the bottom quarter after mechanical issues befell him on lap 17.

“Guys need to be driving those school bus figure-8 races at Toledo,” Schrader told Frontstretch afterwards. He had also been spun by Tracy while racing for sixth in Heat #2. “Just way too much damage for what it should be.”

Hamlin is only racing at the first Stafford race, while NASCAR Cup Series peer Ryan Preece will take his guest driver seat for the second next Thursday.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriver
1211Denny Hamlin
2339Ryan Newman
3407Clint Bowyer
413Paul Tracy
5125Hailie Deegan
651Marco Andretti
71152Ken Schrader
8818Bobby Labonte
996Brad Keselowski
10766Tony Kanaan
11614Tony Stewart
12104Kevin Harvick

Heat #1

FinishNumberDriver
111Denny Hamlin
23Paul Tracy
31Marco Andretti
418Bobby Labonte
566Tony Kanaan
614Tony Stewart
752Ken Schrader
807Clint Bowyer
939Ryan Newman
105Hailie Deegan
114Kevin Harvick
126Brad Keselowski

Heat #2

FinishNumberDriver
139Ryan Newman
207Clint Bowyer
36Brad Keselowski
44Kevin Harvick
53Paul Tracy
614Tony Stewart
711Denny Hlin
866Tony Kanaan
91Marco Andretti
1018Bobby Labonte
1152Ken Schrader
125Hailie Deegan
