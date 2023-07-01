Ken Schrader to run full 2023 SRX calendar

Ken Schrader is the ninth driver to enter the 2023 Superstar Racing Experience championship fight, announcing his full-season entry on Friday.

“After being involved the last two seasons, it amazes me how competitive the series is, how nice the facilities we go to are, and how enthusiastic the large crowds are that come out for the SRX events,” said Schrader. “Thursday Night Thunder live on ESPN brings the sport back in time, and I’m glad to be part of it.”

Schrader has been involved with SRX even before the inaugural season in 2021 as the main test driver. He made his competition début in 2022 at I-55 Raceway, a track he co-owns with Ray Marler, as a guest driver. He won the first heat race and scored a podium in the feature by placing third.

I-55 is a one-third-mile dirt track, and Schrader has long competed in the discipline with success in the ARCA Menards Series’ dirt races and other late model events. His success also extends to pavement as a two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner and one of forty-one drivers to score a win in all three NASCAR national divisions (Cup, Xfinity, Truck).

“This is an announcement that just feels right,” SRX CEO Don Hawk commented. “Having Ken in an SRX car full-time is an ode to short track and grassroots racing in America. Kenny will be a threat to win at every race track, both pavement and dirt, and we are so blessed to have his talent and commitment to SRX as we enter our third year. Kenny’s been here from day one of this series and he deserves the opportunity to race full-time as Thursday Night Thunder returns to ESPN.”

The 2023 season begins on 13 July at Stafford. Others to commit to the full SRX season include reigning champion Marco Andretti, series founder Tony Stewart, Hailie Deegan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, and Paul Tracy.