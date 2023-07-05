Dakar

Olaf Harmsen joins Gaia Motorsports as Jeffrey Otten’s navigator

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Olaf Harmsen

After running a pair of Dakar Rallies on two wheels, Olaf Harmsen will be on four wheels for the 2024 edition. On Wednesday, Gaia Motorsports announced Harmsen has joined the team as the co-driver to Jeffrey Otten.

Harmsen made his Dakar début in 2020, but crashed out after three stages while trying to pass another rider. Later in the year, he entered the Andalucía Rally in the top level RallyGP class and finished twenty-sixth, which set up a return to Dakar in 2021. Riding for BAS World KTM, Harmsen successfully completed the race in fifty-seventh overall and forty-sixth in the G2 category (predecessor to the current Rally2). Plans to race the 2023 Dakar Rally were dropped due to a lingering shoulder injury from a serious motorcycle accident in 2008, which also forced him to abandon the 2022 Rallye du Maroc after two days of racing.

He started his career in motorcycle road racing from 2001 to 2007 before switching to motocross and supermoto with some speedway, while he entered rally in 2018. Outside of motorsport, he works in real estate.

“Looking forward to this new challenge as a navigator instead of a motorcyclist,” said Harmsen.

Otten hailed from a rally bike background like Harmsen before suffering severe injuries in a 2018 crash that prompted a transition to cars. He ran his first Dakar in 2022 in a Can-Am and finished twenty-seventh among SSVs (categorised today under T4). At the 2023 race, Otten broke his wrist in Stage #13 but reached the finish twenty-second overall in T4 with a best daily run of twentieth in Stage #9. Otten put his Can-Am up for sale after the rally as he plans to move up to T3 for 2024.

The broken wrist sidelined him for the Morocco Desert Challenge in April, but he returned to action at the Rallye Breslau two months later where he and his new Can-Am T3 finished twenty-sixth in SSV.

Marco Bouman, a close friend of Otten who served as his Dakar and Breslau navigator, will remain with Gaia Motorsports in a supporting capacity.

Harmsen’s first race with Gaia will be the Fenek Rally in Morocco on 7–15 October. The 2024 Dakar Rally begins on 5 January.

Share
Avatar photo
2868 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
DakarShows and EventsWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ returning to Goodwood

By
1 Mins read
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Toyota Gazoo Racing will return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with their Dakar Rally-winning Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+. Goodwood has also introduced “Nasser’s Jump” to the Off-Road Arena in his honour.
Dakar

Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with Loeb, Gutierrez

By
3 Mins read
Renault’s return to the Dakar Rally in 2025 will come with the Dacia brand, with reigning Extreme E champion team-mates Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez competing in the T1+ class in partnership with Prodrive. The team’s first race will be the 2024 Rallye du Maroc.
Dakar

Pascal Thomasse to enter 5th decade of Dakar competition in 2024

By
1 Mins read
Pascal Thomasse, whose first Dakar Rally came in 1983, will make his 20th start in 2024 for MD Rallye Sport to help support building a new centre for disabled children.