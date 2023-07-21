NASCAR

Ryan Newman repeats in SRX Stafford

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Superstar Racing Experience

After coming up short in last week’s Superstar Racing Experience season opener at Stafford Speedway, Ryan Newman finally broke through for his second SRX win there on Thursday.

Newman had chased down fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin in the first Stafford race, only for lightning to cut short his pursuit. This time, with no weather in play and Hamlin not taking part, Newman battled with another Cup peer in Daniel Suárez and took the lead with five laps remaining. He previously won at Stafford in 2022, making his average SRX finish at the Connecticut circuit an impressive 1.3.

The final restart came with eight to go after Tony Kanaan and Heat #2 winner Brad Keselowski crashed due to brake failures. Kanaan and Ryan Preece, a local star-turned-Cup regular, had been the top drivers throughout the main event before both retired, the latter also losing his brakes.

“We did it two years in a row. I don’t know how much of it was luck and how much of it was skill, but it doesn’t really matter,” said Newman. “The brakes were a challenge tonight.”

While the main saw plenty of brake problems, the two heats’ incidents were predominantly spins and contact. Greg Biffle did not even make it to double-digit laps in Heat #1 after contact with Suárez, while Paul Tracy‘s reign of terror claimed Ken Schrader, who ironically accused his colleagues of a lack of driving conduct following last week’s round.

Stafford hosted back-to-back rounds to begin the 2023 season after Thunder Bowl Speedbowl had to drop off the calendar due to severe flooding.

Race results

FinishNumberDriverLaps
139Ryan Newman80
299Daniel Suárez80
31Marco Andretti80
452Ken Schrader80
569Greg Biffle80
618Bobby Labonte80
714Tony Stewart80
85Hailie Deegan80
936Kenny Wallace80
106Brad Keselowski72
113Paul Tracy72
1266Tony Kanaan71
1341Ryan Preece65

Heat #1

FinishNumberDriverLaps
114Tony Stewart13
23Paul Tracy13
399Daniel Suárez13
45Hailie Deegan13
541Ryan Preece13
666Tony Kanaan13
718Bobby Labonte13
852Ken Schrader13
91Marco Andretti13
1039Ryan Newman13
116Brad Keselowski13
1236Kenny Wallace13
1369Greg Biffle6

Heat #2

FinishNumberDriverLaps
16Brad Keselowski19
241Ryan Preece19
339Ryan Newman19
41Marco Andretti19
566Tony Kanaan19
652Ken Schrader19
799Daniel Suárez19
818Bobby Labonte19
936Kenny Wallace19
1014Tony Stewart19
1169Greg Biffle19
123Paul Tracy19
135Hailie Deegan19
