NASCAR Truck Series

Grant Enfinger wins first NASCAR Truck race at Milwaukee since 2009

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Sunday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race was more than just the series’ first event at the Milwaukee Mile since 2009. For Maury Gallagher, the Clean Harbors 175 was officially the first race of GMS Racing‘s swan song as it took place just days after announcing he would shutter operations at the end of the year.

Grant Enfinger, who won the 2015 ARCA championship with GMS, was more than eager to give his boss one more title before GMS closes their doors. After starting on the pole, he led 95 of 175 laps and swept the stages en route to his third victory of the season. The win locks him into the Round of 8 of the playoffs for the second year in a row.

“I don’t want to ever hear from anybody ask me if we’re going to lay down again,” said Enfinger. Jeff Hensley (crew chief) has been focused the whole year. There’s been distractions going on all year long, so if anything, this adds clarity. None of these guys, including me, have a job next year, but I feel like we proved that we deserve one.”

Corey Heim broke up Enfinger’s run to start the second stage, but lost the lead with twenty laps remaining in the leg. Likewise, Carson Hocevar was the top driver in Stage #3 only to be passed by Enfinger on lap 159.

William Sawalich, who won the ARCA race earlier in the day, crashed on lap 136 while racing Ben Rhodes but still reached the finish. The same could not be said for ARCA Daytona winner Greg Van Alst, whose poor national series luck continued after he and Brad Pérez wrecked on lap 66, and Josh Bilicki, who bowed out after his tyre exploded from melted brakes.

While Enfinger clinched his spot in the next round, Nick Sanchez and Matt DiBenedetto found themselves in rocky waters entering Kansas, the final race in the Round of 10. Sanchez was spun by Heim on lap 142 and relegated to twenty-fourth, whereas DiBenedetto struggled all day and placed twenty-seventh, two laps down. Sanchez remains above the cut line, but only by three points on Rhodes, while DiBenedetto is twenty ponts back.

ARCA West points leader Sean Hingorani finished twenty-third in his first Truck Series race.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1123Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet175Running
2342Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet175Running
3619Christian EckesMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet175Running
4811Corey HeimTRICON GarageToyota175Running
52288Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord175Running
674Chase PurdyKyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet175Running
71398Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingFord175Running
8257Derek Kraus*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet175Running
9935Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet175Running
101441Bayley CurreyNiece MotorsportsChevrolet175Running
111115Tanner GrayTRICON GarageToyota175Running
121838Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord175Running
13417Taylor GrayTRICON GarageToyota175Running
141524Rajah CaruthGMS RacingChevrolet175Running
15195Dean ThompsonTRICON GarageToyota175Running
161099Ben RhodesThorSport RacingFord175Running
17249Colby HowardCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet175Running
182866Conner JonesThorSport RacingFord175Running
192932Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet175Running
201616Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota175Running
212045Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet175Running
221713Hailie DeeganThorSport RacingFord175Running
232761Sean HingoraniHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota175Running
2422Nick SanchezRev RacingChevrolet175Running
252651Matt Mills^Kyle Busch MotorsportsChevrolet175Running
26121William SawalichTRICON GarageToyota175Running
272325Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet173Running
28543Daniel DyeGMS RacingChevrolet173Running
293256Tyler HillHill MotorsportsToyota173Running
302152Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota172Running
313333Derek LemkeReaume Brothers RacingFord172Running
323012Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet172Running
333522Josh ReaumeAM RacingFord171Running
343620Greg Van AlstYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet63Accident
353430Brad Pérez*On Point MotorsportsToyota62Accident
363102Josh Bilicki*Young’s MotorsportsChevrolet9Accident
DNQ21Dexter Bean*BlackJack RacingChevrolet
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Share
Avatar photo
3021 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

GMS Racing shutting down after 2023

By
2 Mins read
After a decade with two Truck Series championships and three ARCA titles, GMS Racing will cease operations at the end of 2023 to focus on Cup team Legacy Motor Club.
NASCAR Truck Series

Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

By
2 Mins read
Sean Hingorani, who sits second in ARCA Menards Series West points, has joined Hattori Racing Enterprises for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Milwaukee.
NASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Ty Gibbs, Ty Majeski tie up lower series in Indy

By
3 Mins read
It was the Ty Show in Indianapolis as Ty Majeski won the NASCAR Trucks at IRP and Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.