BTCC

Hill at the double after enthralling Knockhill battle with Sutton, home hero Pearson set for reverse pole

By
2 Mins read
Jake Hill - Team BMW - Jakob Ebrey Photography

Jake Hill took his second double win of the season adding Knockhill to Croft in his race wins column to go second in the championship albeit 30 points behind Ash Sutton who finished second in an enthralling BTCC battle.

Hill led from start to finish, as Sutton showed his true raw pace once again as he romped from sixth on the grid with the duo leaving Stephen Jelley who at times was 12 seconds back in the dust with the Team BMW driver completing the podium.

Andrew Watson in particular off his best ever position of second had a poor start off the line and this allowed multiple cars to ease through including Sutton who tagged on and found his way into second. After a brief safety car period due to Jade Edwards going into the gravel, Hill controlled it expertly with Jelley acting as a rear gunner to hold Sutton off.

Albeit the restart was under investigation during the race meaning a penalty could be coming the way of Hill or Jelley potentially. But as Sutton gradually reeled Hill in, he only had small opportunities to pass and eventually when he did end up on the tail, it was too little too late.

Aron Taylor-Smith, Dan Lloyd, Ricky Collard and Dexter Patterson in particular also performed superbly further down the top 10, with Ronan Pearson potentially set for a home win in his debut season. He starts on reverse grid pole with opportunities for all but Patterson with the first three occupying the first two rows.

There will be Ash Sutton again lurking though with the NAPA Racing UK driver who after some horrific Race Three luck has benefited from the Race One drama to leave Knockhill as the imperious leader once more. He could yet if wet weather plays a factor leave with another win. So it will be one to watch.

Further down during Race Two, Josh Cook and Tom Ingram after their horrific luck gained up more than 30 positions between them, while in an odd turn of events, Colin Turkington ended up in the barrier. Thanks in part to Dan Cammish as his day went from bad to worse.

2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Knockhill

  1. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 26 laps
  2. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK +0.374s
  3. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +11.946s
  4. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +18.881s
  5. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +19.616s
  6. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +21.441s
  7. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +21.711s
  8. Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +22.171s
  9. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +22.912s
  10. Tom Ingram, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +23.771s
  11. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +26.969s
  12. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +30.098s
  13. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +32.015s
  14. Rob Huff, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +33.464s
  15. Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +33.687s
  16. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +33.883s
  17. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +34.218s
  18. Michael Crees, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +37.677s
  19. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +38.495s
  20. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +40.853s
  21. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +45.275s
  22. Daryl DeLeon, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +51.878s
  23. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK 1 lap
  24. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK DNF
  25. Colin Turkington, Team BMW DNF
  26. Jade Edwards, One Motorsport with Starline Racing DNF
  27. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +0.820s NC
