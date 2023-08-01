John Holtger making Pro 4 debut at Bark River

In 2022, John Holtger began his Championship Off-Road Pro 2 career with a bang as he won in his very first try at Bark River International Raceway. Fast forward a year later and he hopes to recapture that magic when he makes his Pro 4 début on 12/13 August, also at Bark River.

He showcased his new truck on Friday and Saturday at the downtown Lena parade and Dirt City Motorplex.

Holtger began making the move up to Pro 2 while competing in Pro Lite and Pro Turbo SxS in 2022. Ironically, he finished the Pro Lite season with as many wins as he did in a Pro 2 as he won at ERX, his lone podium that year, and placed seventh in points.

A month later, in his maiden Pro 2 race, he capitalised on a field invert to quickly take the lead and pulled away to win. Holtger was the lone non-full-time driver to win a race in the class that year.

He continued his double duty in 2023, racing in both Pro 2 and Pro Lite. After four rounds, he sits fifth in Pro 2 points after winning at ERX while he is sixth in Pro Lite.