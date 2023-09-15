Off Road

Toby Price leads Baja 400 qualifying

Credit: SCORE International

Team Australia‘s Toby Price and Paul Weel have proven they can be fast through the deserts of Baja California, but they don’t have the results to show for it as they have retired from nearly every SCORE International race for mechanical reasons. The duo hope to finally turn their luck around for Saturday’s Baja 400, and their weekend is off to a good start as Price set the fastest time in qualifying on Thursday.

While Weel is the Driver of Record, Price piloted the #46 Trophy Truck on Thursday through the 5.29-mile (8.51 km) qualifying course in convincing fashion as he beat Tavo Vildósola by over eight seconds. The margin perhaps could have been even larger had it not been for Price overshooting a corner.

As the top qualifier, the #46 will be the first Four-Wheeler to start the Baja 400. The team will hope to find some good fortune for once: after finishing fifth in their SCORE début at last year’s Baja 400, Price and Weel lost their truck to a massive fire at the Baja 1000. The manifold absolute pressure sensor broke while they were leading the early stages of the 2023 season-opening San Felipe 250, ruining a pole-winning qualifying effort, followed by a power steering box failure at the Baja 500.

Price is also keen on turning things around in September after losing the World Rally-Raid Championship RallyGP lead to a mechanical issue at the Desafío Ruta 40. Perhaps his co-driver Kellon Walch will be his golden horseshoe as Walch won the DR 40’s T3 class with Mitch Guthrie.

“Wasn’t clean that’s for sure but got it on pole,” wrote Price. “I blew a sharp left and had to 180 the truck around and back on track so lost around five seconds there but happy to see this. […]

“Please, let’s just have a good clean run and a finish for a good spot in the 1000, it’s all I am asking for PLEASE.”

Qualifying took place for the three Trophy Truck categories, with Apdaly Lopez being the fastest outside of the premier TT class as his TT Spec ranked eighth. Vildósola’s father Gus Vildósola was the fastest of the seven Trophy Truck Legends entries.

Defending Baja 400 winner Bryce Menzies was sixth while his team-mate Andy McMillin qualified twelfth among Trophy Trucks in his return. Christopher Polvoorde posted an impressive seventh overall while competing in the TT class despite his #91 being his TT Spec.

Roberto Romo Jr. received a one-minute time penalty after sending his truck too far coming to the finish and cutting his right-rear tyre in the process. Oliver Flemate did not set a time after rolling his Trophy Truck Spec onto its driver’s side.

In lieu of qualifying, all other classes had their start order set by random draw.

Qualifying results by class

Trophy Truck

PositionOverall FinishNumberDriver of RecordTime
1146Paul Weel6:43.533
2221Tavo Vildósola6:51.239
3310Alan Ampudia6:52.718
441Luke McMillin6:52.958
5570Harley Letner6:57.002
667Bryce Menzies7:04.370
7791Christopher Polvoorde7:04.440
81023Dan McMillin7:10.108
91438Eric Hustead7:13.070
101519Tim Herbst7:13.118
111611Rob MacCachren7:15.538
121731Andy McMillin7:15.939
131826Dave Taylor7:16.188
142016Cameron Steele7:17.170
152143Larry Roeseler7:19.319
162269Andrew Myers7:19.896
172589Mike Walser7:20.779
182982Sam Baldi7:27.058
193285Mikey Lawrence7:27.899
20346Dan Myers7:28.466
213868Roberto Ruiz7:33.017
224092Paul Nauleau7:34.379
234258Tracy Graf7:39.417
244371Jesse Jones7:44.234
254487Dallas Luttrell7:44.608
264727Jonathan Brenthel7:48.686
277633Roberto Romo Jr.8:30.380*
287896Felix Murillo9:05.357
DNFDNF28Ryan DanielN/A

Trophy Truck Legends

PositionOverall FinishNumberDriver of RecordTime
1261LGus Vildósola7:24.210
23337LRolf Helland7:28.450
35561LDavid Payne8:01.277
46185LClay Lawrence8:12.330
5625LClyde Stacy8:12.599
66655LJose Flores8:44.539
76879LRussell Buehler9:27.816

Trophy Truck Spec

PositionOverall FinishNumberDriver of RecordTime
18226Apdaly Lopez7:08.371
29234Jason McNeil7:08.658
311200Jorge Sampietro7:11.665
412273Jordan Brenthel7:11.987
513228Ryan Hancock7:12.566
619211Pat Sims7:16.906
723277Travis Williams7:20.038
824238Elijah Kiger7:20.494
927207Mason Cullen7:25.769
1028272Jack Grabowski7:26.859
1130249DustinSwanson7:27.058
1231210Kolton Hustead7:27.482
1335263E.J. Herbst7:29.814
1436282Brent Fox7:29.990
1537219Thor Herbst7:30.055
1639295William Hedrick Jr.7:33.066
1741298Jordan Dean7:38.118
1845299Charles Dorrance7:47.056
1946205Joe Delucie7:47.563
2048246Ethan Hagle7:48.870
2149225Scott McNeil7:52.461
2250260Santiago Creel7:53.058
2351281Damon Lewis7:54.244
2452252Oscar Arambula7:56.977
2553289Tanner Rust7:59.404
2654247Scott Shields8:00.353
2756266David Ziegler8:01.386
2857283Gareth Owens8:02.935
3958241Stephen Beal8:05.148
3059231Carlos Ramos8:05.957
3160294Vincent Munoz8:08.051
3263280Bryan Scheible8:15.917
3364236Michael Marsal8:21.630
DNFDNF244Oliver FlemateN/A
