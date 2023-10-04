2023 Rallye du Maroc: 102 on FIA entry list, 9 comprise Open entries

The 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship will come to a close at the Rallye du Maroc, where 102 entries across five FIA classes are preparing for the 2024 Dakar Rally and/or making a last push for the titles. Combined with the 136 riders from the FIM side, there are 238 total entries for the rally.

Pending disaster, Nasser Al-Attiyah has his second consecutive W2RC crown all but wrapped up as he leads Yazeed Al-Rajhi by 51 points and only needs four more to clinch.

After skipping the Desafío Ruta 40, Bahrain Raid Xtreme returns for Morocco with a four-pronged attack led by Sébastien Loeb. Orlando Terranova returns for his second start after Dakar. Brothers Cristian and Marcos Baumgart, customers of Prodrive starting in 2023, impressed in their W2RC début at Sonora with a pair of stage podiums.

Guerlain Chicherit, who won the 2022 Rallye du Maroc in a Prodrive Hunter, has switched to a Toyota Hilux from Overdrive Racing. Besides championship contenders Al-Rajhi and Juan Cruz Yacopini, Overdrive retains Denis Krotov who joined the team in Argentina along with part-timer Eugenio Amos. T3 regular Guillaume de Mévius will make his T1 début in a Hilux from the team.

Martin Prokop and his Ford Raptor makes his return after skipping the American rounds. Elsewhere in the Ford T1 camp, Nani Roma will pilot M-Sport’s long-hyped Ford Ranger T1+ in its maiden W2RC start after finishing sixth in the truck’s first race at the Baja España Aragón in July.

Team Audi Sport will prepare for their swan song Dakar by fielding the usual trio of Mattias Ekström, Stéphane Peterhansel, and Carlos Sainz. After a disastrous 2023 Dakar, only Ekström has continued racing in the world championship albeit in a T3 for South Racing.

Ekström is not the only driver switching classes for Morocco as others try to gain early experience in their new seats before 2024. Most notably, Rokas Baciuška moves up to T3 having already clinched his second straight T4 title, as have the Goczał family of Dakar T4 champion Eryk, his father Marek, and uncle Michal. While drivers usually move up from T4 to T3, João Ferreira is doing the opposite as he will race a T4 for South Racing after running the entire season in a Yamaha T3. Another T4 driver Pau Navarro has made an even greater leap up to T1.

With so much turnover in T4, Shinsuke Umeda is the only driver to have run all five rounds in the class. Too far back to catch Baciuška while the part-time Rebecca Busi is the next closest championship rival in seventh, Umeda has secured second in the standings.

The trucks of T5 will appear for just their second race of 2023 after Dakar; their short calendar compared to the other categories contributed to the loss of a T5 championship for 2024. All three drivers who earned T5 points at Dakar are entered, with winner Janus van Kasteren leading Martin Macík Jr. 113 to 102; Tomas Vratny has 66 points.

Anja Van Loon is racing a truck after contesting Dakar and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in a T3, leading an all-female crew with Marije van Ettekoven and Floor Maten. Her husband Erik Van Loon, whom she raced against in Abu Dhabi, remains in a Light Prototype.

In a contrast to Anja’s move, Kees Koolen will pilot a T3 after winning the inaugural W2RC T5 title in 2022. Koolen is part of the largest FIA class at Morocco with thirty-seven total entries.

T3 also has the closest championship battle as Mitch Guthrie holds on to three- and nine-point advantages over American Red Bull team-mates Austin Jones and Seth Quintero, respectively.

Elsewhere in T3, Claude Fournier will run his first race in an MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max like Guthrie; Fournier’s team BBR Motorsport had forged a partnership with MCE-5 Development in July. Paul Spierings and Roger Grouwels will unveil their new partnership Dakar Team Spierings RaceArt in the class.

Lukas Lauda, the eldest son of Formula One legend Niki Lauda, is in a T3 prepared by South Racing. The younger Lauda elected not to follow in his father’s footsteps and instead launched a managerial career, representing clients like his brother Mathias, before making his rally début at the Hellas Rally Raid in 2022.

T4 drivers Adrien Choblet and Hervé Guillaume will compete to win the Road to Dakar for SSV entries, which would grant them free registration for the 2024 Dakar Rally. Sara Price, who won the Road to Dakar at the Sonora Rally, is running her first race as an FIA W2RC driver.

Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body‘s Akira Miura and Ronald Basso make up the lone entries in T2; Basso defeated Miura for the 2023 Dakar Rally win. Miura will have a new co-driver Mayeul Barbet for Morocco onwards as his usual navigator Laurent Lichtleuchter died in an accident at the Morocco Desert Challenge in April.W2RC driver at Morocco. T2 does not have a championship.

Among the nine Open entries are Charif Guessous and Sofia Skiredj as part of the Africa Rallye Team, a programme organised by the Rallye du Maroc to support local racers. Adomas Gančierius, who finished third in Quad at Abu Dhabi, is the co-driver for the Open SSV of Talutis Algirdas.

The Rallye du Maroc runs from 13 to 18 October.

FIA entry list

T1

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Mathieu Baumel Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 201 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 202 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveiras Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 203 Sébastien Loeb Fabian Lurquin Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter T1+ 205 Martin Prokop Viktor Chytka ORLEN Benzina Team Ford Raptor RS Cross Country T1+ 206 Mattias Ekström Emil Bergkvist Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2 T1.U 207 Guerlain Chicherit Alex Winocq Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 208 Stéphane Peterhansel Édouard Boulanger Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2 T1.U 209 Carlos Sainz Lucas Cruz Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2 T1.U 210 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 211 Nani Roma* Alex Haro Bravo M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Ranger T1+ 212 Krzysztof Hołowczyc Łukasz Kurzeja X-raid Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 214 Mathieu Serradori Loïc Minaudier Century Racing Century CR6-T T1.2 215 Orlando Terranova Bernardo Graue Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter T1+ 216 Guillaume de Mévius* François Cazalet Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 217 Jean-Luc Ceccaldi Thomas Gaidella MD Rallye Sport MD Optimus T1.2 218 Magdalena Zajac Jacek Czachor Proxcars TME Rally Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 219 Pau Navarro Gonçalo Reis FN Speed Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 222 Cristian Baumgart* Alberto Andreotti Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter T1+ 223 Marcos Baumgart* Kleber Cincea Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter T1+ 225 Eugenio Amos* Paolo Ceci Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1+ 226 Simon Vitse* Frédéric Lefebvre MD Rallye Sport MD Optimus EVO 5 T1.2 227 Isidre Esteve* José Maria Villalobos Valcarcel Repsol Toyota Rally Team Toyota Hilux T1+ 228 Lionel Baud* Lucie Baud Century Racing Century CR6 T1.2 229 Maik Willems* Robert Van Pelt Dakar Team Van Eikeren Toyota Hilux T1.1 230 Jean-Rémy Bergounhe* Lionel Costes MD Rallye Sport MD Optimus T1.2 231 Daniel Alonso Villaron* Alejandro Lopez Fernandez Past Racing Ford Ranger T1.1 232 Benoit Fretin* Cédric Duplé YDEO Competition Century CR6 T1.2 233 Urvo Männama* Risto Lepik Rally Raid Estonia Century CR6-T T1.2 234 Gintas Petrus* Jose Marques Toyota Gazoo Racing Baltics MD Optimus T1.2 235 Michael Van Eikeren* Jasper Riezebos Dakar Team Van Eikeren Century CR6 T1.2 236 Patrice Étienne* Antoine Sanchez YDEO Competition Century CR6 T1.2 237 Frédéric Tuheil* Jean-Jacques Martinez Sodicars Racing Toyota RAV4 T1.1 238 Henk de Jong* Pieter van Kruijsdijk Dakar Team Van Eikeren Toyota Hilux T1.1 * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T2

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 250 Akira Miura* Mayeul Barbet Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR 251 Ronald Basso* Jean-Michel Polato Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR

T3

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 300 Mitch Guthrie Kellon Walch Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 301 Austin Jones Gustavo Gugelmin Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Can-Am Maverick X3 302 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 303 Cristina Gutiérrez Pablo Moreno Huete Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 304 Francisco Lopéz Contardo Diego Ortega Gil Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 306 David Zille Sebastian Cesana South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 307 Erik Van Loon Henrie Verschuuren South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 308 Rokas Baciuška Oriol Vidal Montijano Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 309 Kees Koolen Wouter Rosegaar GRallyTeam GRallyTeam OT3 312 Dania Akeel Taye Perry Wevers Sport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 314 Eryk Goczał Oriol Mena EnergyLandia Rally Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 315 Michal Goczał Szymon Gospodarczyk EnergyLandia Rally Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 316 Marek Goczał Maciej Marton EnergyLandia Rally Team MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 317 Claude Fournier Patrick Antoniolli BBR Motorsport MMP Rally Raid T3 318 Ignacio Casale* Alvaro Leon X-raid Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 319 Hernán Garcés* Juan Pablo Latrach South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 320 Lucas Del Rio* Bruno Jacomy South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 321 Oscar Ral Verdu* Xavier Blanco Garcia Buggy Masters Team Can-Am Maverick X3 322 Rui Carneiro* Manuel Porém RC Motorsport MMP Rally Raid T3 323 Tiago Reis* Valter Cardoso Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 324 João Dias* João Miranda Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 325 Pal Lonyai* Filippo Ippolito X-raid Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 326 Luis Portela Morais* David Megre GRallyTeam GRallyTeam OT3 327 Romain Locmane* Charlie Herbst Quad Bike Evasion Can-Am Maverick XRS 329 Gert-Jan Van Der Valk* Branco de Lange Arcane Racing Arcane T3 330 Jorge Segura Vidiella* Sergi Brugue Carreras FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick X3 331 Paul Spierings* Jan Pieter van der Stelt Dakar Team Spierings RaceArt Can-Am Maverick X3 332 Lukas Lauda* Stefan Henken South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick 333 Lex Peters* Wouter de Graaff Arcane Racing Arcane T3 334 Mário Franco* Rui Franco Franco Sport Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 335 William Buller* Jordão Daniel Franco Sport Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 336 Roger Grouwels* Ronald Van Nederpelt Dakar Team Spierings RaceArt Can-Am Maverick X3 337 Freddy Fast* Alexander Toril South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 338 André Van Ginkel* Tim Rietveld Arcane Racing Arcane T3 339 Jean-Denis Piccini* Stéphane Denécheau JDV Sports Polaris Hybrid OT3 340 Marcelo Tiglia Gastaldi* Carlos Sachs BBR Motorsport MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max 341 Andre Hort* Enio Bozzano Junior BBR Motorsport Can-Am Maverick X3

T4

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 400 Shinsuke Umeda Maurizio Dominella Xtremeplus Polaris RZR Pro R Sport 401 Rebecca Busi Sergio Lafuente FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 402 Sebastián Guayasamin Fernando Matias Acosta FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 403 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 405 Eduard Pons* Marc Erra Jove South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 406 Enrico Gaspari* Ricardo Torlaschi Xtremeplus Polaris RZR Pro R Sport 407 Adrien Choblet* Laurent Magat Team Casteu Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 408 Robin Szustkowski* Albert Gryszczuk Xtremeplus Polaris RZR Pro R Sport 409 Sebastien Caille* Max Feldino Team BTR Caille Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 410 Sara Price* Jeremy Gray South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 411 Grzegorz Brochocki* Grzegorz Komar Overlimit Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 412 Robert Szustkowski* Jarosław Kazberuk Xtremeplus Polaris RZR Pro R Sport 414 Pascal Henon* Nicolas Charlier Drag’onRally Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 415 Souad Mouktadiri* Delphine Delfino Mouktadiri Racing Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 416 Jeremie Renou* Nicolas Larroquet YDEO Competition Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 417 Hervé Guillaume* Maxime Guillaume BTR-Driverspark Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 418 Victor Étienne* Valentin Sarreaud YDEO Competition Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 419 Juan Manuel Maña* Giovanna di Blasi Juan Manuel Maña Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 420 William Grarre* Julien Vincent Team Horizon Off-Road Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR

T5

Number Driver Co-Driver Mechanic Team Vehicle 500 Janus van Kasteren Darek Rodewald Marcel Snijders Team de Rooy IVECO PowerStar 501 Martin Macík Jr. František Tomášek David Švanda MM Technology IVECO PowerStar 502 Tomas Vratny Bartłomiej Boba Jaromir Martinec Fesh Fesh Team Ford Cargo 503 Gerrit Zuurmond* Tjeerd Van Ballegooy Klaas Kwakkel Rainbow Truck Team MAN TGA 504 Javier Mariezcurrena* Facun Vitoria Salaberria Angel Iribarren Sanzberro Truck Navarra Competición IVECO 4×4 DRNL 505 Gert Huzink* Rob Buursen Martin Roesink Riwald Dakar Team Renault C460 Hybrid 506 Michiel Becx* Wulfert Van Ginkel Edwin Kuijpers Team de Rooy IVECO PowerStar 507 Anja Van Loon* Marije van Ettekoven Floor Maten Team de Rooy IVECO PowerStar 509 Vaidotas Paskevicius* Slavomir Volkov Gytis Gaspariūnas Fesh Fesh Team Tatra Jamal 510 Egbert Wingens* Marijn Beekmans Jan Paul Van Der Poel DDW Rallyteam IVECO Torpedo

Open entry list