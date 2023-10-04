World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Rallye du Maroc: 102 on FIA entry list, 9 comprise Open entries

Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship will come to a close at the Rallye du Maroc, where 102 entries across five FIA classes are preparing for the 2024 Dakar Rally and/or making a last push for the titles. Combined with the 136 riders from the FIM side, there are 238 total entries for the rally.

Pending disaster, Nasser Al-Attiyah has his second consecutive W2RC crown all but wrapped up as he leads Yazeed Al-Rajhi by 51 points and only needs four more to clinch.

After skipping the Desafío Ruta 40, Bahrain Raid Xtreme returns for Morocco with a four-pronged attack led by Sébastien Loeb. Orlando Terranova returns for his second start after Dakar. Brothers Cristian and Marcos Baumgart, customers of Prodrive starting in 2023, impressed in their W2RC début at Sonora with a pair of stage podiums.

Guerlain Chicherit, who won the 2022 Rallye du Maroc in a Prodrive Hunter, has switched to a Toyota Hilux from Overdrive Racing. Besides championship contenders Al-Rajhi and Juan Cruz Yacopini, Overdrive retains Denis Krotov who joined the team in Argentina along with part-timer Eugenio Amos. T3 regular Guillaume de Mévius will make his T1 début in a Hilux from the team.

Martin Prokop and his Ford Raptor makes his return after skipping the American rounds. Elsewhere in the Ford T1 camp, Nani Roma will pilot M-Sport’s long-hyped Ford Ranger T1+ in its maiden W2RC start after finishing sixth in the truck’s first race at the Baja España Aragón in July.

Team Audi Sport will prepare for their swan song Dakar by fielding the usual trio of Mattias Ekström, Stéphane Peterhansel, and Carlos Sainz. After a disastrous 2023 Dakar, only Ekström has continued racing in the world championship albeit in a T3 for South Racing.

Ekström is not the only driver switching classes for Morocco as others try to gain early experience in their new seats before 2024. Most notably, Rokas Baciuška moves up to T3 having already clinched his second straight T4 title, as have the Goczał family of Dakar T4 champion Eryk, his father Marek, and uncle Michal. While drivers usually move up from T4 to T3, João Ferreira is doing the opposite as he will race a T4 for South Racing after running the entire season in a Yamaha T3. Another T4 driver Pau Navarro has made an even greater leap up to T1.

With so much turnover in T4, Shinsuke Umeda is the only driver to have run all five rounds in the class. Too far back to catch Baciuška while the part-time Rebecca Busi is the next closest championship rival in seventh, Umeda has secured second in the standings.

The trucks of T5 will appear for just their second race of 2023 after Dakar; their short calendar compared to the other categories contributed to the loss of a T5 championship for 2024. All three drivers who earned T5 points at Dakar are entered, with winner Janus van Kasteren leading Martin Macík Jr. 113 to 102; Tomas Vratny has 66 points.

Anja Van Loon is racing a truck after contesting Dakar and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in a T3, leading an all-female crew with Marije van Ettekoven and Floor Maten. Her husband Erik Van Loon, whom she raced against in Abu Dhabi, remains in a Light Prototype.

In a contrast to Anja’s move, Kees Koolen will pilot a T3 after winning the inaugural W2RC T5 title in 2022. Koolen is part of the largest FIA class at Morocco with thirty-seven total entries.

T3 also has the closest championship battle as Mitch Guthrie holds on to three- and nine-point advantages over American Red Bull team-mates Austin Jones and Seth Quintero, respectively.

Elsewhere in T3, Claude Fournier will run his first race in an MCE-5 Taurus T3 Max like Guthrie; Fournier’s team BBR Motorsport had forged a partnership with MCE-5 Development in July. Paul Spierings and Roger Grouwels will unveil their new partnership Dakar Team Spierings RaceArt in the class.

Lukas Lauda, the eldest son of Formula One legend Niki Lauda, is in a T3 prepared by South Racing. The younger Lauda elected not to follow in his father’s footsteps and instead launched a managerial career, representing clients like his brother Mathias, before making his rally début at the Hellas Rally Raid in 2022.

T4 drivers Adrien Choblet and Hervé Guillaume will compete to win the Road to Dakar for SSV entries, which would grant them free registration for the 2024 Dakar Rally. Sara Price, who won the Road to Dakar at the Sonora Rally, is running her first race as an FIA W2RC driver.

Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body‘s Akira Miura and Ronald Basso make up the lone entries in T2; Basso defeated Miura for the 2023 Dakar Rally win. Miura will have a new co-driver Mayeul Barbet for Morocco onwards as his usual navigator Laurent Lichtleuchter died in an accident at the Morocco Desert Challenge in April.W2RC driver at Morocco. T2 does not have a championship.

Among the nine Open entries are Charif Guessous and Sofia Skiredj as part of the Africa Rallye Team, a programme organised by the Rallye du Maroc to support local racers. Adomas Gančierius, who finished third in Quad at Abu Dhabi, is the co-driver for the Open SSV of Talutis Algirdas.

The Rallye du Maroc runs from 13 to 18 October.

FIA entry list

T1

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleClass
200Nasser Al-AttiyahMathieu BaumelToyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR DKR HiluxT1+
201Yazeed Al-RajhiTimo GottschalkOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
202Juan Cruz YacopiniDaniel OliveirasOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
203Sébastien LoebFabian LurquinBahrain Raid XtremeProdrive HunterT1+
205Martin ProkopViktor ChytkaORLEN Benzina TeamFord Raptor RS Cross CountryT1+
206Mattias EkströmEmil BergkvistTeam Audi SportAudi RS Q e-tron E2T1.U
207Guerlain ChicheritAlex WinocqOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
208Stéphane PeterhanselÉdouard BoulangerTeam Audi SportAudi RS Q e-tron E2T1.U
209Carlos SainzLucas CruzTeam Audi SportAudi RS Q e-tron E2T1.U
210Denis KrotovKonstantin ZhiltsovOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
211Nani Roma*Alex Haro BravoM-Sport Ford World Rally TeamFord RangerT1+
212Krzysztof HołowczycŁukasz KurzejaX-raid TeamMini John Cooper Works Rally PlusT1+
214Mathieu SerradoriLoïc MinaudierCentury RacingCentury CR6-TT1.2
215Orlando TerranovaBernardo GraueBahrain Raid XtremeProdrive HunterT1+
216Guillaume de Mévius*François CazaletOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
217Jean-Luc CeccaldiThomas GaidellaMD Rallye SportMD OptimusT1.2
218Magdalena ZajacJacek CzachorProxcars TME Rally TeamToyota HiluxT1.1
219Pau NavarroGonçalo ReisFN Speed TeamToyota HiluxT1.1
222Cristian Baumgart*Alberto AndreottiBahrain Raid XtremeProdrive HunterT1+
223Marcos Baumgart*Kleber CinceaBahrain Raid XtremeProdrive HunterT1+
225Eugenio Amos*Paolo CeciOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1+
226Simon Vitse*Frédéric LefebvreMD Rallye SportMD Optimus EVO 5T1.2
227Isidre Esteve*José Maria Villalobos ValcarcelRepsol Toyota Rally TeamToyota HiluxT1+
228Lionel Baud*Lucie BaudCentury RacingCentury CR6T1.2
229Maik Willems*Robert Van PeltDakar Team Van EikerenToyota HiluxT1.1
230Jean-Rémy Bergounhe*Lionel CostesMD Rallye SportMD OptimusT1.2
231Daniel Alonso Villaron*Alejandro Lopez FernandezPast RacingFord RangerT1.1
232Benoit Fretin*Cédric DupléYDEO CompetitionCentury CR6T1.2
233Urvo Männama*Risto LepikRally Raid EstoniaCentury CR6-TT1.2
234Gintas Petrus*Jose MarquesToyota Gazoo Racing BalticsMD OptimusT1.2
235Michael Van Eikeren*Jasper RiezebosDakar Team Van EikerenCentury CR6T1.2
236Patrice Étienne*Antoine SanchezYDEO CompetitionCentury CR6T1.2
237Frédéric Tuheil*Jean-Jacques MartinezSodicars RacingToyota RAV4T1.1
238Henk de Jong*Pieter van KruijsdijkDakar Team Van EikerenToyota HiluxT1.1
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T2

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
250Akira Miura*Mayeul BarbetTeam Land Cruiser Toyota Auto BodyToyota Land Cruiser 300 GR
251Ronald Basso*Jean-Michel PolatoTeam Land Cruiser Toyota Auto BodyToyota Land Cruiser 300 GR

T3

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
300Mitch GuthrieKellon WalchRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamMCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
301Austin JonesGustavo GugelminRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamCan-Am Maverick X3
302Seth QuinteroDennis ZenzRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
303Cristina GutiérrezPablo Moreno HueteRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
304Francisco Lopéz ContardoDiego Ortega GilRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
306David ZilleSebastian CesanaSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
307Erik Van LoonHenrie VerschuurenSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
308Rokas BaciuškaOriol Vidal MontijanoRed Bull Can-Am Factory RacingCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
309Kees KoolenWouter RosegaarGRallyTeamGRallyTeam OT3
312Dania AkeelTaye PerryWevers SportMCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
314Eryk GoczałOriol MenaEnergyLandia Rally TeamMCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
315Michal GoczałSzymon GospodarczykEnergyLandia Rally TeamMCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
316Marek GoczałMaciej MartonEnergyLandia Rally TeamMCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
317Claude FournierPatrick AntoniolliBBR MotorsportMMP Rally Raid T3
318Ignacio Casale*Alvaro LeonX-raid TeamYamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
319Hernán Garcés*Juan Pablo LatrachSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
320Lucas Del Rio*Bruno JacomySouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
321Oscar Ral Verdu*Xavier Blanco GarciaBuggy Masters TeamCan-Am Maverick X3
322Rui Carneiro*Manuel PorémRC MotorsportMMP Rally Raid T3
323Tiago Reis*Valter CardosoSantag RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
324João Dias*João MirandaSantag RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
325Pal Lonyai*Filippo IppolitoX-raid TeamYamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
326Luis Portela Morais*David MegreGRallyTeamGRallyTeam OT3
327Romain Locmane*Charlie HerbstQuad Bike EvasionCan-Am Maverick XRS
329Gert-Jan Van Der Valk*Branco de LangeArcane RacingArcane T3
330Jorge Segura Vidiella*Sergi Brugue CarrerasFN Speed TeamCan-Am Maverick X3
331Paul Spierings*Jan Pieter van der SteltDakar Team Spierings RaceArtCan-Am Maverick X3
332Lukas Lauda*Stefan HenkenSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick
333Lex Peters*Wouter de GraaffArcane RacingArcane T3
334Mário Franco*Rui FrancoFranco SportYamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
335William Buller*Jordão DanielFranco SportYamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype
336Roger Grouwels*Ronald Van NederpeltDakar Team Spierings RaceArtCan-Am Maverick X3
337Freddy Fast*Alexander TorilSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
338André Van Ginkel*Tim RietveldArcane RacingArcane T3
339Jean-Denis Piccini*Stéphane DenécheauJDV SportsPolaris Hybrid OT3
340Marcelo Tiglia Gastaldi*Carlos SachsBBR MotorsportMCE-5 Taurus T3 Max
341Andre Hort*Enio Bozzano JuniorBBR MotorsportCan-Am Maverick X3

T4

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
400Shinsuke UmedaMaurizio DominellaXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R Sport
401Rebecca BusiSergio LafuenteFN Speed TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
402Sebastián GuayasaminFernando Matias AcostaFN Speed TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
403João FerreiraFilipe PalmeiroSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
405Eduard Pons*Marc Erra JoveSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
406Enrico Gaspari*Ricardo TorlaschiXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R Sport
407Adrien Choblet*Laurent MagatTeam CasteuCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
408Robin Szustkowski*Albert GryszczukXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R Sport
409Sebastien Caille*Max FeldinoTeam BTR CailleCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
410Sara Price*Jeremy GraySouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
411Grzegorz Brochocki*Grzegorz KomarOverlimitCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
412Robert Szustkowski*Jarosław KazberukXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R Sport
414Pascal Henon*Nicolas CharlierDrag’onRally TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
415Souad Mouktadiri*Delphine DelfinoMouktadiri Racing TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
416Jeremie Renou*Nicolas LarroquetYDEO CompetitionCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
417Hervé Guillaume*Maxime GuillaumeBTR-DriversparkCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
418Victor Étienne*Valentin SarreaudYDEO CompetitionCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
419Juan Manuel Maña*Giovanna di BlasiJuan Manuel MañaCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR
420William Grarre*Julien VincentTeam Horizon Off-RoadCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR

T5

NumberDriverCo-DriverMechanicTeamVehicle
500Janus van KasterenDarek RodewaldMarcel SnijdersTeam de RooyIVECO PowerStar
501Martin Macík Jr.František TomášekDavid ŠvandaMM TechnologyIVECO PowerStar
502Tomas VratnyBartłomiej BobaJaromir MartinecFesh Fesh TeamFord Cargo
503Gerrit Zuurmond*Tjeerd Van BallegooyKlaas KwakkelRainbow Truck TeamMAN TGA
504Javier Mariezcurrena*Facun Vitoria SalaberriaAngel Iribarren SanzberroTruck Navarra CompeticiónIVECO 4×4 DRNL
505Gert Huzink*Rob BuursenMartin RoesinkRiwald Dakar TeamRenault C460 Hybrid
506Michiel Becx*Wulfert Van GinkelEdwin KuijpersTeam de RooyIVECO PowerStar
507Anja Van Loon*Marije van EttekovenFloor MatenTeam de RooyIVECO PowerStar
509Vaidotas Paskevicius*Slavomir VolkovGytis GaspariūnasFesh Fesh TeamTatra Jamal
510Egbert Wingens*Marijn BeekmansJan Paul Van Der PoelDDW RallyteamIVECO Torpedo

Open entry list

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleClass
600Patrick ProtRoger AudasProt.PNissan OryxAuto
601Jérôme CambierPascal DelacourMD Rallye SportMD Hilux OverdriveAuto
651Lucas Delmas-MarsaletThomas de SaulieuQuad Bike EvasionCan-Am Maverick XRSSSV
652Joan AlainAxel DutrieDrag’on Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick XRSSSV
653Tomas MickusDarius LeskauskasBRO RacingCan-Am Maverick X3SSV
654Fabrice MantéPascal PagandFond’cale RacingCan-Am Maverick X3SSV
655Axel GeyskensDomien RodiersQFF RacingCan-Am Maverick X3SSV
656Talutis AlgirdasAdomas GančieriusBRO RacingCan-Am Maverick X3SSV
657Charif GuessousSofia SkiredjAfrica Rallye TeamCan-Am Maverick X3 Turbo RRSSV
