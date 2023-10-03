2023 Rallye du Maroc: 136 riders make up FIM grid

The most recent World Rally-Raid Championship round, the Desafío Ruta 40 in late August, had ninety-nine total competitors across every class. The W2RC season-ending Rallye du Maroc‘s Rally2 category alone came so close to equating that with a whopping ninety-seven, the most in 2023 and even beating the Dakar Rally by one.

While Rally2 tends to be the largest class with its concentration of amateur and developmental riders, the Rallye du Maroc in particular frequently draws entries in excess of eighty or even ninety. The 2021 race had ninety while 2022 saw ninety-three.

By comparison, the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge had the most behind Morocco and Dakar with just twenty-nine. The Sonora Rally featured fourteen while Desafío Ruta 40 had nineteen. The stark dichotomy can be simultaneously attributed to Morocco being a popular rally raid hub while the rally is typically used as a final dress rehearsal for those entering the Dakar.

To this end, many of the non-championship Rally2 riders in Morocco with their last W2RC action being the season opener at the Dakar or another one-off later in the calendar. Fabien Domas, Mathieu Dovèze, Tomás de Gavardo, and Thomas Kongshøj are among those who fall under the former, while the latter camp includes Sunier, Diego Llanos, and Modestas Siliunas. Marshall Méplon is a W2RC newcomer. Samuel Fremy, who last raced at Dakar in 2022, returns to Morocco for his first entry since 2021.

Tobias Ebster will race in Morocco for the first time after punching his 2024 Dakar Rally ticket by winning the ADDC. Javier Campos, Borja Pérez Casimiro, and Sébastien Herbet are running their inaugural championship races of the year to prepare for Dakar.

Others like Romain Bouzigon, Matthieu Jauffraud, Toby Hederics, Maxime Pouponnot, Jonathan Savel, and Carl and Craig Searles have more long-term plans with their Rallye du Maroc entries as part of their Dakar 2025 roadmap.

Forty-six Rally2 competitors are entered in the Road to Dakar subcategory, whose winner will earn free registration for the 2024 or 2025 Dakar Rally. While those like Siliunas have already been accepted for the 2024 edition, an RtD win would ease some financial burden for them. Conversely, an outstanding performance can also flip a Dakar rejection into an acceptance.

W2RC Rally3 champion Amine Echiguer will move up to Rally2. Sunier and Neels Theric, who raced at Dakar and Sonora, will lead a four-man effort for Kove Moto alongside Fang Xiangling and new factory rider Xavier Flick; the former joined the team at the Taklimakan Rally in May.

Among those fighting for the Rally2 championship, Romain Dumontier enters with a thirteen-point lead on Paolo Lucci and twenty-one over Jean-Loup Lepan.

Christian Aboud, Souleymane Addahri, Guillaume Borne, Mamadou Boucoum, and Cheikh Yves Jacquemain are representing the Africa Rally Team, a nine-person programme created by the Rallye du Maroc to cultivate local rally raiders.

The expanded field also applies to RallyGP, where the usual crew has some new and returning company. Perhaps the most notable face is the return of Skyler Howes, who has traded in his blue Husqvarna firesuit for the red of Monster Energy Honda Rally Team. Alongside the five Honda factory riders, non-W2RC competitor Tosha Schareina hopes to go back-to-back after winning the DR 40.

After last appearing at Dakar, Sherco Factory Racing is back with RallyGP bikes for Rui Gonçalves, Harith Noah, and Lorenzo Santolino. The manufacturer figures to turn their luck around after Gonçalves and Noah retired from Dakar, while Santolino will try to recapture his magic from that race as he finished ninth overall.

Dakar champion Kevin Benavides and Sonora winner Daniel Sanders miss their second straight round with injuries. The former’s brother Luciano Benavides enters Morocco as the points leader with just nine points on Toby Price and fourteen on Adrien Van Beveren.

Thirteen make up the Rally3 class, which appears for the third time in 2023 after Sonora and Argentina; the Morocco effect also applies here as those rounds had a paltry three riders each. Ardit Kurtaj hopes to clinch the championship as he leads Sonora victor Massimo Camurri by twenty points; Alexander Chepurkó, the only other rider in the field to have raced in 2023, is twenty-nine points back.

Although he skipped the DR 40, Laisvydas Kancius remains atop the Quad standings with a sixteen-point advantage over Rodolfo Guillioli. Defending champion Alexandre Giroud will run his first race since winning Dakar.

CFMOTO, a Chinese manufacturer like Kove, returns after scoring a Quad podium at Abu Dhabi, with Gaëtan Martinez and Mindaugas Skudutis competing under the CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team banner. Team manager Antanas Kanopkinas will not take part due to injury sustained in a crash at the Dinaric Rally in August while Adomas Gančierius, who scored the ADDC podium, is entered in an SSV with Algirdas Talutis.

The Rallye du Maroc runs from 13 to 18 October.

FIM entry list

RallyGP

Number Rider Team Bike 1 Sam Sunderland Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing GasGas 450 Rally Factory 2 Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 7 Pablo Quintanilla Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 8 Toby Price Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 10 Skyler Howes Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 11 José Ignacio Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 14 Sebastian Bühler Hero MrotoSports Hero 450 15 Lorenzo Santolino* Sherco Factory Racing Sherco 450 Rally 16 Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Hero 450 19 Rui Gonçalves* Sherco Factory Racing Sherco 450 Rally 20 Harith Noah* Sherco Factory Racing Sherco 450 Rally 27 Joaquim Rodrigues Hero MotoSports HEro 450 42 Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 52 Matthias Walkner Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 68 Tosha Schareina* Honda Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 77 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna Factory Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory

Rally2

Number Rider Team Bike 30 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally 31 Paolo Lucci BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 32 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 33 Michael Docherty BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 34 Konrad Dąbrowski DUUST Diverse Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 36 Dominique Cizeau Girault Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 37 Mathieu Dovèze* BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 38 Neels Theric* Kove Moto Kove 450 Rally 39 Benjamin Melot* Team Esprit KTM KTM 450 Rally 40 Jon Florea* Gerula Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 41 Jeremy Miroir* Fantic Rally Team Fantic 450 Rally 43 Jan Brabec* Strojrent Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 44 Tommaso Montanari* Fantic Rally Team Fantic 450 Rally 45 Sunier* Kove Moto Kove 450 Rally 46 Cesar Rojo* BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 48 Jeremy Poncet* Xtrem Garage Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 49 Fang Xiangliang* Kove Moto Kove 450 Rally 50 Thomas Georgin* Enduro Normandie Rally Team Husqvarna 450 Rally 51 Mathieu Girard* Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 53 Thomas Kongshøj* Joyride Race Service KTM 450 Rally Replica 54 Josep Pedró Subirats* Xraids Experience Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 55 Max Bianucci* Nomade Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 56 Rémy Brochart * RM Nature et Énergie KTM 450 Rally 57 Gad Nachmani* Club Aventura Touareg KTM 450 Rally 58 Dennis Mildenberger * Nomadas Adventure KTM 450 Rally Replica 59 Darren Goodman * Nomadas Adventure KTM 450 EXC-F 61 Jim Moisa* Enduro Normandie Rally Team Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 62 Frédéric Grignion * RM Nature et Énergie KTM 450 Rally 63 Javier Campos* Javier Campos KTM 450 Rally 64 Modestas Siliunas * AG Dakar School KTM 450 Rally Replica 65 Arnaud Domet* DOM Team GasGas 450 Rally Replica 66 Bertrand Domet* DOM Team GasGas 450 Rally Replica 67 Bruno Leblanc * Bruno Leblanc KTM 450 Rally Replica 69 Jorge Escobedo Gil * Pedrega Team Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 70 Jérôme Bas * Team Giroud Universal Ride KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 71 Toby Hederics * BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 72 Tomás de Gavardo* BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 73 Matthieu Jauffraud * Matthieu Jauffraud KTM 450 Rally Replica 74 Mathieu Feuvrier* Nomade Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 76 Jean-Loup Lepan DUUST Diverse Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 78 Stéphane Bouvier* Team BS Adventure Yamaha WR450F Rally Replica 79 Amine Echiguer* Amine Echiguer KTM 450 Rally 80 Mykolas Paulavicius * Mykolas Paulavicius Dakar Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 81 Jonathan Savel * Jonathan Savel KTM 450 Rally 82 Christopher Jautard* Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 83 Marshall Méplon * Marshall Méplon KTM 450 Rally Replica 84 Carl Searles * Searles2Dakar Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 85 Jean-Philippe Révolte * Révolte Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 86 Guillaume Martin* Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 87 Damien Bataller * Team DB Racing KTM 450 Rally 88 Jérémie Gerber* Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 89 Paul Costes * Nomade Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 90 Adrien Costes * Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 91 Samuel Fremy* Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 92 Gediminas Satkus * Gediminas Satkus KTM 450 Rally Replica 93 Julien Jagu* Julien Jagu GasGas 450 Rally Replica 94 Alexandre Vaudan * Team Casteu KTM 450 Rally 95 Rémy Moreau * Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 96 Frédéric Baudry * Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 97 Maxime Pouponnet * Team Maxime Pouponnet Fantic 450 Rally 98 Fabien Domas* Drag’on Rally Team GasGas 450 Rally Replica 99 Craig Searles * Searles2Dakar Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 100 Stéphane Brunaud * Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 101 Guillaume Rosier * Guillaume Rosier KTM 450 EXC-F 102 Borja Pérez Casimiro * Borja Pérez Casimiro Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 103 Loïc Peyrichout * Team LPC Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 104 Benjamin Bourdariat * RS Concept Team KTM 450 EXC-F 105 Martin Prokeš * Orion – Moto Racing Group KTM 450 Rally Replica 106 Jaromir Romančík * Orion – Moto Racing Group KTM 450 Rally Replica 107 Dušan Drdaj * Orion – Moto Racing Group KTM 450 Rally Replica 108 Julien Dalbec * Nomade Racing KTM 450 Rally 109 Diego Llanos* Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 110 Salvador Guiomar Vargas * Xraids Experience Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 112 Sébastien Herbet * Team Dumontier Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally 113 Perrick Demonceaux* Dems Machine Husqvarna 450 Rally Replica 114 Alexandre Yon* Enduro Normandie Rally Team Husqvarna FE 450 115 Adrien Roland * RM Nature et Énergie KTM 450 Rally Replica 116 Slawomir Sypien * DUUST Diverse Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 117 Jakub Krezymon * DUUST Diverse Racing KTM 450 Rally Replica 118 Benjamin Lepelley* Team Dumontier Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally 119 Steff Rowe * # Steff Rowe KTM 450 Rally 120 Ramon Vidal Bregante * Ramon Vidal Bregante KTM 450 Rally Replica 121 John Spelier * HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 122 Weston Carr* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 123 Fabian Von Thuengen* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 124 Axel Mustad* HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 125 Ganzorig Chuluun * HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 126 Gioele Meoni * Dakar 4 Dakar KTM 450 Rally 127 Ferran Zaragoza Rosa* Pedrega Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 128 Clément Artaud * Team Dumontier Racing Husqvarna FE 450 129 Xavier Flick* Kove Moto Kove 450 Rally 131 Jane Daniels* # Fantic Rally Team Fantic 450 Rally 133 Yael Kadshai* # Nomade Racing GasGas RX 450F 134 Christian Aboud Africa Rallye Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 136 Guillaume Borne Africa Rallye Team Husqvarna 450 Rally 137 Tobias Ebster* Kini Rally Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Replica 139 Romain Bouzigon Team Esprit KTM KTM 450 Rally Replica Underscore – Road to Dakar participant

Bold – Junior Trophy competitor

Italics – Veteran Trophy competitor

# – Women’s Trophy competitor

Rally3

Number Rider Team Bike 150 Ardit Kurtaj Xraids Experience KTM 450 EXC-F 151 Massimo Camurri McDonald’s Rally Team KTM 450 EXC-F 153 Alexander Chepurkó Moto Technik Team Silk Rider KTM 450 EXC-F Six Days 154 Richárd Hodola Richárd Hodola KTM 450 EXC 155 Timothée Vacherand Team S-PassMoto KTM 450 EXC 156 Mathilde Delsaux Team S-PassMoto KTM 450 EXC 157 Hugues Deliège Team S-PassMoto KTM 450 EXC 158 Alexis Van de Woestyne Team S-PassMoto KTM 350 161 Jean-Luc Taormina Taormina KTM 450 162 Romain Monnot Romain Monnot Husqvarna 450 FE 163 Mamadou Boucoum Africa Rallye Team KTM 450 EXC-F 164 Cheikh Yves Jacquemain Africa Rallye Team KTM 450 EXC-F 165 Souleymane Addahri Africa Rallye Team Husqvarna 450 FE

Quad