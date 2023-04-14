Eurolegend Cup to debut as Euro Series support in 223

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will have a new support class at five of its six rounds in 2023 as the Eurolegend Cup makes its début starting with the NWES season opener at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on 6/7 May.

Legends car racing is a common discipline of short track oval racing in the United States, where many future NASCAR drivers got their starts. While an American concept, it is heavily present overseas in Europe, especially in Britain courtesy of Legends Racing UK and the Nordic states where some even take part in non-pavement motorsport like rallycross and ice racing. On the other hand, the Eurolegend Cup hopes to be a continent-wide championship.

The discipline is based on drivers in spec cars modelled after automobiles from the pre-World War II era.

The Eurolegend Cup was formed in February with GP2EMME Srl created to serve as overseer. Vehicles are sourced from Castelletto Circuit Legend Cars, which has hosted the Legends Car Italia series since 2019. The Italian championship was a support event to the NASCAR GP Italy at Autodromo di Vallelunga in 2021 and 2022.

“The Eurolegend Cup has its origin in Italy and it’s the first time we join the international racing stage by joining the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series at selected events,” said GP2EMME CEO Romano Pisi. “We have a cooperation with EuroNASCAR and we created the Eurolegend Cup to be part of the US American themed festivals in Europe and become a part of the unique show. It’s an amazing opportunity for young drivers to experience international racing in the wake of NASCAR in Europe and the cars are amazing to make the first step in motorsports.”

The Eurolegend Cup will join the Euro Series at every date except for Brands Hatch on 17/18 June. As such, the next round after Valencia is Vallelunga on 8/9 July, followed by Autodrom Most on 26/27 August, Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on 23/24 September, and Circuit Zolder on 14/15 October. Each weekend consists of three races of twenty minutes each.

The series will use the same points system as the NWES, with the race winner earning forty-five points, second getting thirty-five, third getting thirty-fourth and so on decreased by one. Four bonus points are awarded to the driver who gained the most positions.

There are three classes depending on age, with Challenge for those from sixteen to twenty-one years old, Top class for twenty-one through forty-five, and Star for forty-five and up.

The top three in the championship will earn a test in a Euro Series car. The champion also receives a scholarship to race in the NWES for 2024 or 2025 while second and third earn registration discounts for the 2024 Eurolegend season.

“We are very happy to welcome the Eurolegend Cup as part of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season,” NWES head Jérôme Galpin stated. “This is another great addition to our events, all built as big American culture festivals, gathering thousands of fans of Pure Racing. We are proud and fully committed to continue growing one of the best racing shows in Europe.”