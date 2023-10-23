Homestead hijinks ensue as playoffs heat up

Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the final race for NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series for two decades before relinquishing the slot to Phoenix Raceway, but its current slot in the penultimate round of the playoffs still makes it a viable site for championship implications.

In the Cup Series, it was a battle of the B’s as Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and William Byron fought to clinch their spot in the final round. Although Byron had the upper hand on the final restart following Denny Hamlin‘s wreck, Bell passed him with sixteen laps to go to take it for himself.

Bell had to fight for every position after finishing a dismal twenty-second in Stage #2 while Blaney won the stage.

“Today was just a whirlwind, for sure,” said Bell. “To be able to overcome and to be in that bad of a spot, I was a quarter straightaway from going a lap down. It was just incredible the difference a couple pit stop adjustments will do to your car. I’ve always been one that says that the car is everything. The driver’s job is to maximise the car. If the car is fast, you do good. If the car is slow, you do bad. I think today was the epitome of that.

“We were really struggling. I was the slowest car on the track at one point in the race. A couple good adjustments later, we became one of the fastest ones.”

Kyle Larson won the first stage and led a race-high ninety-six laps, but retired after a bizarre accident on lap 214 in which he slammed into the sand barrels at the entrance to pit road; Sheldon Creed suffered the same fate in the 2020 Truck Series race at Homestead, while Kurt Busch nearly did the same in the 2004 Cup event here. Fortunately for Larson, he is already assured a spot in the finale thanks to his win at Las Vegas, incidentally over Bell.

At the Xfinity level, Sam Mayer scored his first oval win after keeping last week’s winner Riley Herbst at bay on the final lap. The win locks Mayer into the Championship Round with one race to go. On the opposite end, Creed’s gamble to stay out on older tyres with thirty laps remaining blew up as he restarted as the leader only to fall out of the top ten after one lap, and his subsequent finish of twenty-sixth leaves him in must-win territory.

While Creed and Hamlin still have one final shot to qualify for the Championship, Homestead was the end of the road for reigning Truck Series champion Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes. The drivers comprising the Championship Round all finished first through fourth led by Carson Hocevar.

To add insult to injury, Smith was eventually disqualified for an illegal windshield support. Although he originally finished second, he needed to win to advance.

“We are disappointed in the disqualification from today’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event,” reads a statement from his Front Row Motorsports team. “We will continue to work and discuss with NASCAR officials back at the NACAR R&D Center in Concord, N.C. before making any further comment.”

Cup race results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 13 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 267 Running 2 10 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 267 Running 3 3 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 267 Running 4 7 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 267 Running 5 25 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 267 Running 6 2 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 267 Running 7 9 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 267 Running 8 36 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 267 Running 9 30 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 267 Running 10 6 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 267 Running 11 22 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 267 Running 12 26 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 267 Running 13 29 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 267 Running 14 19 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 267 Running 15 16 9 Chase Elliott^ Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 267 Running 16 14 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 267 Running 17 21 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 267 Running 18 18 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 267 Running 19 12 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 267 Running 20 20 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 267 Running 21 17 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 267 Running 22 15 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 267 Running 23 27 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 267 Running 24 33 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 266 Running 25 32 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 266 Running 26 34 51 Ryan Newman* Rick Ware Racing Ford 265 Running 27 23 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 263 Running 28 4 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 262 Running 29 1 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 237 Engine 30 11 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 236 Accident 31 8 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 221 Accident 32 24 42 John Hunter Nemechek* Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 218 Accident 33 31 15 J.J. Yeley* Rick Ware Racing Ford 218 Accident 34 5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 214 Accident 35 35 78 Josh Bilicki* Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 201 Accident 36 28 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 165 Overheating Bold – Currently in playoffs

^ – Currently in owner playoffs

Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for points

Xfinity race results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 13 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet 200 Running 2 7 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 200 Running 3 2 20 John Hunter Nemechek Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 200 Running 4 4 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 200 Running 5 23 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr. JR Motorsports Chevrolet 200 Running 6 15 10 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 200 Running 7 10 48 Parker Kligerman Big Machine Racing Team Chevrolet 200 Running 8 17 9 Brandon Jones JR Motorsports Chevrolet 200 Running 9 5 18 Sammy Smith Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 200 Running 10 11 19 Joe Graf Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 200 Running 11 20 11 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 200 Running 12 16 31 Parker Retzlaff Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 200 Running 13 1 00 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 199 Running 14 14 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 199 Running 15 3 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 199 Running 16 18 91 Kyle Weatherman DGM Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 17 26 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 18 33 44 Jeffrey Earnhardt Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 19 29 6 Brennan Poole JD Motorsports Chevrolet 199 Running 20 28 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 21 22 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 22 25 38 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Ford 199 Running 23 27 45 Leland Honeyman Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 24 37 43 Ryan Ellis Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 199 Running 25 36 35 Patrick Emerling Emerling-Gase Motorsports Chevrolet 198 Running 26 9 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 198 Running 27 35 08 Mason Massey SS-Green Light Racing Ford 198 Running 28 31 78 Anthony Alfredo B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 197 Running 29 34 02 Blaine Perkins Our Motorsports Chevrolet 196 Running 30 19 26 Kaz Grala Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 194 Running 31 21 24 Connor Mosack Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 190 Electrical 32 8 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet 171 Accident 33 30 29 Mason Maggio* RSS Racing Ford 153 Electrical 34 12 16 Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 138 Engine 35 6 25 Brett Moffitt AM Racing Ford 97 Accident 36 32 74 Dawson Cram CHK Racing Chevrolet 65 Accident 37 38 28 C.J. McLaughlin RSS Racing Ford 37 Carburetor 38 24 66 Ryan Newman MBM Motorsports Ford 27 Rear Gear DNQ 53 Matt Mills Emerling-Gase Motorsports Toyota DNQ 4 J.J. Yeley JD Motorsports Chevrolet DNQ 07 Natalie Decker SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet

Truck race results