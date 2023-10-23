Homestead hijinks ensue as playoffs heat up

Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the final race for NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series for two decades before relinquishing the slot to Phoenix Raceway, but its current slot in the penultimate round of the playoffs still makes it a viable site for championship implications.
In the Cup Series, it was a battle of the B’s as Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and William Byron fought to clinch their spot in the final round. Although Byron had the upper hand on the final restart following Denny Hamlin‘s wreck, Bell passed him with sixteen laps to go to take it for himself.
Bell had to fight for every position after finishing a dismal twenty-second in Stage #2 while Blaney won the stage.
“Today was just a whirlwind, for sure,” said Bell. “To be able to overcome and to be in that bad of a spot, I was a quarter straightaway from going a lap down. It was just incredible the difference a couple pit stop adjustments will do to your car. I’ve always been one that says that the car is everything. The driver’s job is to maximise the car. If the car is fast, you do good. If the car is slow, you do bad. I think today was the epitome of that.
“We were really struggling. I was the slowest car on the track at one point in the race. A couple good adjustments later, we became one of the fastest ones.”
Kyle Larson won the first stage and led a race-high ninety-six laps, but retired after a bizarre accident on lap 214 in which he slammed into the sand barrels at the entrance to pit road; Sheldon Creed suffered the same fate in the 2020 Truck Series race at Homestead, while Kurt Busch nearly did the same in the 2004 Cup event here. Fortunately for Larson, he is already assured a spot in the finale thanks to his win at Las Vegas, incidentally over Bell.
At the Xfinity level, Sam Mayer scored his first oval win after keeping last week’s winner Riley Herbst at bay on the final lap. The win locks Mayer into the Championship Round with one race to go. On the opposite end, Creed’s gamble to stay out on older tyres with thirty laps remaining blew up as he restarted as the leader only to fall out of the top ten after one lap, and his subsequent finish of twenty-sixth leaves him in must-win territory.
While Creed and Hamlin still have one final shot to qualify for the Championship, Homestead was the end of the road for reigning Truck Series champion Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes. The drivers comprising the Championship Round all finished first through fourth led by Carson Hocevar.
To add insult to injury, Smith was eventually disqualified for an illegal windshield support. Although he originally finished second, he needed to win to advance.
“We are disappointed in the disqualification from today’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event,” reads a statement from his Front Row Motorsports team. “We will continue to work and discuss with NASCAR officials back at the NACAR R&D Center in Concord, N.C. before making any further comment.”
Cup race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|13
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|267
|Running
|2
|10
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|267
|Running
|3
|3
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|267
|Running
|4
|7
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|5
|25
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|6
|2
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|267
|Running
|7
|9
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|267
|Running
|8
|36
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|267
|Running
|9
|30
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|267
|Running
|10
|6
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|11
|22
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|267
|Running
|12
|26
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|267
|Running
|13
|29
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|267
|Running
|14
|19
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|15
|16
|9
|Chase Elliott^
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|16
|14
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|17
|21
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|267
|Running
|18
|18
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|19
|12
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|20
|20
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|21
|17
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|267
|Running
|22
|15
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|267
|Running
|23
|27
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|267
|Running
|24
|33
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|266
|Running
|25
|32
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|266
|Running
|26
|34
|51
|Ryan Newman*
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|265
|Running
|27
|23
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|263
|Running
|28
|4
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|262
|Running
|29
|1
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|237
|Engine
|30
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|236
|Accident
|31
|8
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|221
|Accident
|32
|24
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek*
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|218
|Accident
|33
|31
|15
|J.J. Yeley*
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|218
|Accident
|34
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|214
|Accident
|35
|35
|78
|Josh Bilicki*
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|201
|Accident
|36
|28
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|165
|Overheating
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Xfinity race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|13
|1
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|2
|7
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|200
|Running
|3
|2
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|200
|Running
|4
|4
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|5
|23
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|6
|15
|10
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|7
|10
|48
|Parker Kligerman
|Big Machine Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|8
|17
|9
|Brandon Jones
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|9
|5
|18
|Sammy Smith
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|200
|Running
|10
|11
|19
|Joe Graf Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|200
|Running
|11
|20
|11
|Derek Kraus
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|12
|16
|31
|Parker Retzlaff
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|200
|Running
|13
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|199
|Running
|14
|14
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|199
|Running
|15
|3
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|16
|18
|91
|Kyle Weatherman
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|17
|26
|92
|Josh Williams
|DGM Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|18
|33
|44
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|19
|29
|6
|Brennan Poole
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|20
|28
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|21
|22
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|22
|25
|38
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|199
|Running
|23
|27
|45
|Leland Honeyman
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|24
|37
|43
|Ryan Ellis
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Chevrolet
|199
|Running
|25
|36
|35
|Patrick Emerling
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|198
|Running
|26
|9
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|198
|Running
|27
|35
|08
|Mason Massey
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Ford
|198
|Running
|28
|31
|78
|Anthony Alfredo
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|197
|Running
|29
|34
|02
|Blaine Perkins
|Our Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|196
|Running
|30
|19
|26
|Kaz Grala
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|194
|Running
|31
|21
|24
|Connor Mosack
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Toyota
|190
|Electrical
|32
|8
|8
|Josh Berry
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|171
|Accident
|33
|30
|29
|Mason Maggio*
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|153
|Electrical
|34
|12
|16
|Chandler Smith
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|138
|Engine
|35
|6
|25
|Brett Moffitt
|AM Racing
|Ford
|97
|Accident
|36
|32
|74
|Dawson Cram
|CHK Racing
|Chevrolet
|65
|Accident
|37
|38
|28
|C.J. McLaughlin
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|37
|Carburetor
|38
|24
|66
|Ryan Newman
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|27
|Rear Gear
|DNQ
|53
|Matt Mills
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|Toyota
|DNQ
|4
|J.J. Yeley
|JD Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|DNQ
|07
|Natalie Decker
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Chevrolet
Truck race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|2
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|2
|21
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|134
|Running
|3
|8
|11
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|4
|3
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|5
|17
|41
|Bayley Currey
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|6
|9
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|7
|22
|88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|134
|Running
|8
|13
|24
|Rajah Caruth
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|9
|4
|98
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|134
|Running
|10
|14
|4
|Chase Purdy
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|11
|6
|15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|12
|11
|51
|Jack Wood
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|13
|12
|17
|Taylor Gray
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|14
|32
|25
|Trevor Bayne*
|Rackley WAR
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|15
|15
|35
|Jake Garcia
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|133
|Running
|16
|5
|5
|Dean Thompson
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|133
|Running
|17
|1
|2
|Nick Sanchez
|Rev Racing
|Chevrolet
|133
|Running
|18
|27
|7
|Marco Andretti
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|133
|Running
|19
|23
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|133
|Running
|20
|10
|19
|Christian Eckes
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|133
|Running
|21
|19
|43
|Daniel Dye
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|133
|Running
|22
|26
|56
|Tyler Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|Toyota
|133
|Running
|23
|25
|20
|Nick Leitz
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|133
|Running
|24
|18
|02
|Brad Pérez*
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|133
|Running
|25
|16
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|133
|Running
|26
|33
|30
|Jonathan Shafer
|On Point Motorsports
|Toyota
|132
|Running
|27
|29
|22
|Mason Maggio
|AM Racing
|Ford
|131
|Running
|28
|20
|13
|Hailie Deegan
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|131
|Running
|29
|31
|33
|Memphis Villarreal
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Ford
|131
|Running
|30
|24
|9
|Colby Howard
|CR7 Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|129
|Running
|31
|34
|46
|Armani Williams
|G2G Racing
|Toyota
|121
|Running
|32
|28
|04
|Spencer Davis
|Roper Racing
|Ford
|65
|Electrical
|33
|30
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|50
|Electrical
|34
|7
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|134
|Running (DSQ)