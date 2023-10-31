King of the Hammers sponsoring Spencer Boyd in Phoenix

King of the Hammers competitors are more than familiar with racing in deserts, and while the race’s upcoming project is in a desert, it will be on pavement instead. On Tuesday, Spencer Boyd announced the race will sponsor his #12 Chevrolet Silverado for Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Phoenix Raceway.

KOH is the premier rock crawling race in the world, taking place every late January to February in Johnson Valley, California. It is the opening round of Ultra4 USA, whose owner American Outdoors Events oversees a growing portfolio of off-road racing properties that includes Great American Shortcourse, MidAmerica Outdoors, and the newly formed AOE Pro and Regional Series.

“NASCAR is a huge stage and we are excited to introduce their fans to our event,” said King of the Hammers founder Dave Cole. His Hammerking Productions also created GAS, which began its 2023 season at KOH. “King of the Hammers is a stage of tremendously diverse racing, with something for everyone.”

The 2024 King of the Hammers will run from 28 January to 3 February.

“I love racing, period,” commented Boyd. “When we started talking about putting this partnership together, there was a mutual level of respect for the style of racing that we both do. I’m honoured to represent these fellow racers on the NASCAR stage in Phoenix. And I thought I was dirty after dirt racing at Bristol, but apparently that is clean compared to how these guys look at KOH.”

Entering Phoenix, Boyd is twenty-seventh in points with a best finish of sixteenth at the Bristol Dirt Race.