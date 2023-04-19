American Outdoor Events acquires Great American Shortcourse

American Outdoor Events has added to its growing portfolio of American off-road racing properties, acquiring Great American Shortcourse on Tuesday.

Débuting in 2022, GAS serves as the main short course off-road series on the West Coast of the United States as a spiritual successor of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series. It was founded by former LOORRS race director Lee Perfect and Hammerking Productions owner Dave Cole, the latter’s company, with Perfect serving in the same role for GAS.

“We’re honoured that the Robinetts and the AOE family see the potential of this young series and are happy to have the opportunity to get to work with them,” Perfect stated. “They bring amazing enthusiasm and vision for the future of short course off-road racing and we’re eager to see the series grow under the AOE umbrella.”

The 2023 season began at King of the Hammers, which was formerly overseen by Hammerking Productions and now part of the AOE umbrella.

Besides KOH and now GAS, AOE is the parent company of MidAmerica Outdoors in Jay, Oklahoma, and the Ultra4 USA series. AOE acquired KOH and Ultra4 USA from Cole, who still operates the Ultra4 international divisions in Europe and Australia, in 2022. Other series in the AOE group include American Pro Rock Racing and American SxS Takeover.

MidAmerica Outdoors hosts multiple events throughout the year including the MAO Racing SXS Championship Series and new Truck Championship Series. Championship Off-Road, a Midwestern short course series founded in 2020, will end its 2023 calendar at MAO in September, while Nitro Rallycross will race there as part of Visions Off-Road in June. Nitro RX founder Travis Pastrana has also moved his operations to MAO as the site for his “dream track”.

“We’re excited to welcome GAS to the AOE family,” said AOE owner Jason Robinett. “Short course off-road racing is a fan friendly and television ready experience with tremendous potential. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this resurgence. By combining our strengths, we can create even more memorable experiences for our customers, drivers, fans, and partners to help grow the sport of off-road racing for years to come.”

The first GAS round as an MAO entity will be at Glen Helen Raceway on 22/23 April.