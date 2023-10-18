Trevor Bayne joins Rackley WAR for Homestead Trucks

Trevor Bayne has been entrusted with Rackley WAR‘s #25 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I definitely didn’t see this coming two weeks ago. This deal came together rather quickly,” admitted Bayne. “Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton have been working very hard over the past few years to improve their Truck programme. The results have shown all season with their consistent top-ten runs.

“I look forward to working together with crew chief Chad Kendrick and the Rackley WAR team and produce a strong run this weekend. Homestead-Miami has always been good to me, including last season when we were on the pole and ran sixth in the Xfinity race. I’m thankful to the group for the opportunity to be back behind the wheel.”

Bayne last raced in the Truck Series on an eight-race schedule for Niece Motorsports in 2020, which in turn was his first action in any NASCAR national division since losing his Cup Series ride after 2018. He scored two top tens during his part-time slate including a runner-up at Talladega.

Since 2022, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner has also been dabbling in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing. In twelve races for the team, he has eight top tens, five top fives, a best run of second twice, and two poles. One of the poles came at Homestead where he finished sixth.

“The team is definitely looking forward to our partnership with Trevor for Homestead-Miami,” said Allen. “Trevor brings a lot of very good experience to the table, and he will be a good measuring stick to help evaluate some of the things we are working on moving forward.”

Rackley WAR’s #25 was driven by Matt DiBenedetto since 2022 and for much of 2023, during which he won at Talladega in his first year before making the playoffs in the second. However, he announced in August that he would depart the team at the end of the season, only for his exit to happen shortly after being eliminated from the playoffs. Chandler Smith took over the truck at Talladega and finished fourth.

The team has not announced who will drive the #25 in the season finale at Phoenix. With the truck becoming a multi-driver vehicle, it sits ninth in owner points.