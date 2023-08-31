Matt DiBenedetto leaving Rackley WAR after 2023

Although Matt DiBenedetto has helped turn Rackley WAR into a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff team, he is looking for a change of scenery for 2024. On Wednesday, he announced he and the team have mutually agreed to split up at the end of the 2023 season.

“After careful consideration, I have decided not to return to Rackley WAR for the 2024 race season,” reads a statement from DiBenedetto. “I’m very thankful to have been a part of the team’s tremendous growth over these two years. We’ve shared many accomplishments together such as the team’s first win, making the playoffs, 6 top 10’s in a row, and much more. I’m thankful for the opportunity Rackley WAR, Curtis (Rackley), Willie (Allen), Chevrolet, and all our partners have given me these past two years and for believing in me.

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds, as of right now I don’t have any 2024 plans but I am exploring all options in all series. Thank you to my dedicated and awesome fan base, as well as NASCAR and the whole industry for being able to make a career out of what I love!”

DiBenedetto joined Rackley WAR in 2022 after spending the last seven years in the Cup Series. It was his first time driving in the series since qualifying for John Wes Townley at New Hampshire in 2016. While missing the playoffs in his maiden Truck season, he scored his first victory in any national series later that year at Talladega.

He and the team showed marked improvement in 2023, stringing together six straight top tens in the second half of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs.

“Today, Rackley WAR and driver Matt DiBenedetto have reached a mutual decision to part ways for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race season,” the team said. “We have met many great milestones together on what will be a two-season journey. While Rackley WAR wishes Matt the very best in his future endeavors, this team remains committed to the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs season, and an exciting future ahead. Thank you to our fans and partners for your continued undying support.”

Rackley WAR, now in their third Truck season, has not revealed DiBenedetto’s replacement. If signed for the entire season, the 2024 driver will be the team’s third full-timer after Timothy Peters began 2021 as one only to be released midseason and replaced by a carousel of drivers.