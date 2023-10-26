NASCAR Truck Series

Ty Majeski docked 10 points for front suspension infraction

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ty Majeski has received his second penalty of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, this one perhaps adding more insult to injury. Already eliminated from playoff contention after last Saturday’s Round of 8 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, he received an L1-level penalty on Wednesday for failing inspection prior to practice/qualifying which costed him another ten points.

Specifically, he was busted for violating Section 14.14.1.C of the rulebook concerning the front suspension.

Majeski entered Homestead sixth in the standings and nineteen points below the cut line needed to make the Championship Round. Despite finishing tenth (promoted to ninth following Zane Smith’s disqualification), he finished shy of making the final round, having also been set back by a slow pit stop with thirty laps remaining due to a faulty air gun.

The penalty does not impact Majeski’s current points standing of eighth, though he now has 2,144 points and is at risk of losing the spot to Matt Crafton, who was eliminated from the Round of 10 and is three points back.

In August, Majeski received a much larger penalty of seventy-five deducted points for an unapproved right rear tyre at Milwaukee. If he retained the eighty-five points, his 2,239 points would place him back in sixth.

Share
Avatar photo
3224 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Homestead hijinks ensue as playoffs heat up

By
4 Mins read
Christopher Bell punched his ticket to the NASCAR Cup Championship Round, Sam Mayer did so for Xfinity, and the Truck Series final round was set all at former championship track Homestead-Miami Speedway.
NASCAR Truck Series

Trevor Bayne joins Rackley WAR for Homestead Trucks

By
1 Mins read
Trevor Bayne will run his first NASCAR Truck Series race since 2020 at Homestead for Rackley WAR.
NASCAR Truck Series

Matt Mills to race full-time for Niece in 2024

By
1 Mins read
Matt Mills will replace the Cup-bound Carson Hocevar in Niece Motorsports’ #42 for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season.