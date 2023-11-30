Buggyra reveals Tatra Buggyra Evo3 truck for 2024 Dakar Rally

Buggyra Racing‘s truck racing division, Tatra Buggyra ZM Racing, has unveiled their 2024 Dakar Rally challenger that Martin Šoltys will race with Tomáš Šikola and Petr Schweiner by his side in the #605. Known as the Tatra Buggyra Evo3, the truck is the successor to the Tatra 815 that Šoltys piloted to a sixth in class at the 2023 race.

The truck was subject to a tight development schedule in order to comply with new FIA rules. Such a calendar was so narrow that the team could only conduct two days of testing in a quarry, though Šoltys noted “we had no problems at all” save for occasional snags like broken truck lights.

“The building of the truck was significantly delayed due to the FIA regulations issued in the summer,” said team communication head Jan Kalivoda. “The fact that we managed to get the third generation of our Tatra ready for the Dakar and for it to leave in time for embarkation in Barcelona is a small miracle. Two months ago, we were far from being ready. Then started the intense phase of completing all of that year’s work and a year’s preparation.

“We’ve seen that a conventional cabin like this is the way to go for today’s trucks. During the summer, we already tried the new parts in a test with the Tatra 815 and therefore know that the new truck is built solidly with good components. The next step will be the Dakar which will heavily test the functionality and durability of our trucks. We don’t have big ambitions for the Evo3 regarding the result. We are going to get as much experience as we can. The goal is to reach the finish line and collect as much data as possible at every stage.”

Much of the Evo3 is modelled after the Tatra Phoenix, with Soltys estimating about eighty percent overlap between them. Both use the same engine, transmission, and chassis, though differences include new coil spring shocks.

Tatra Phoenixes will also race the 2024 Dakar Rally with Jaroslav Valtr alongside René and David Kilián in the #604, while Daniel Stiblík, Lukáš Kvasnica, and Jiří Tomec comprise the #626’s crew. The team began fielding the Phoenix in 2016. Valtr finished fifth in the T5 (now Truck) class in 2023.

“Although the most important thing in Saudi Arabia in January will be to get the data, it would be nice to finish in the top three,” commented Šoltys.

Outside of trucks, the Czech team will also compete in the top-level Ultimate division with Aliyyah Koloc in a Red-Lined REVO T1+.

The 2024 Dakar Rally commences on 5 January.