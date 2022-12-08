Martin Soltys returns to Buggyra Tatra for Dakar 2023

Buggyra Tatra Racing will field three trucks at the 2023 Dakar Rally, adding another familiar face in Martin Šoltys. Šoltys will drive the #503 Tatra 815 with Roman Krejčí as his co-driver and David Hoffmann as mechanic.

Šoltys made his Dakar début in 2018 with Buggyra, and recorded stage finishes as high as fifth (Stage #1 in 2020). He departed Buggyra for Big Shock Racing’s IVECO PowerStar in 2022, but failed to finish after retiring six legs in.

“I was given the opportunity to take part in the construction of a new special that adheres to the proven Tatra draft,” said Šoltys. “To save weight, we went back to the cab from the Tatra 815, which is lighter compared to Phoenix. We will have our Gyrtech engine with an Allison automatic transmission. Thanks to the fact that I have been involved in the construction of this car from the beginning, I know it down to the last screw. This could help us solve any technical problems well during Dakar.”

Buggyra’s Truck programme was unveiled in November at the Rudolfinum in Prague, albeit with no driver confirmed for the Tatra 815. Jaroslav Valtr will race the #505 Tatra Phoenix, also making his return to the team after last racing for them in 2016. Radovan Kazarka is running the Dakar Classic in the #900 Tatra Puma.

The team will also field two Can-Ams for Aliyyah and Yasmeen Koloc in the T3 category.

“I think our team has fantastic members and works well,” commented team owner Martin Koloc. “By that I mean competitors, technicians and logistics. I’m really looking forward to start of the competition. In preparation, we really did our best for success throughout the year. Now there is nothing left but to enjoy the Dakar Rally.”

The 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December 2022.