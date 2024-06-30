SUN Minimeal Team commits to Extreme H, retaining Andersson and Scheider

SUN Minimeal Team will join Extreme E‘s transition to Extreme H in 2025, retaining their driver lineup of Klara Andersson and Timo Scheider.

“We are excited to be part of the first hydrogen-powered motorsport championship and believe in the future of hydrogen,” said SUN AG CEO Wolfgang Grabher.

Owned by Swiss food company SUN AG, the team is new for the 2024 XE season; the Minimeal is a plant-based snack. Andersson joined the programme after finishing sixth in the 2023 standings with ABT CUPRA XE, who left the series at the end of the year, while Scheider was with Carl Cox Motorsport where the new team placed ninth.

In February’s season-opening Desert X Prix, the duo finished eighth and last in the team’s début race day after retiring from the Redemption Race with a series of mechanical problems. Race 2 ended with a third in the Redemption Race for a seventh-place overall.

Entering the second round of the season at Scotland in July, the team is tied with JBXE for seventh in points.

Concurrent with Extreme E, Andersson is entering her third season in the FIA World Rallycross Championship; she placed seventh in 2023. Scheider, fourth in the 2023 World RX points with a win and Driver of the Year honours, won his class at the Nürburgring 24 Hours in early June.

Grabher represented SUN at the Extreme H reveal on Thursday. All eight current XE teams were in attendance, though SUN is currently the only one with a confirmed lineup for 2025. CCM shut down for the 2024 season to focus on next year, while other shuttered teams like Chip Ganassi Racing have not ruled out returning if able.