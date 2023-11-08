NASCAR Truck Series

Corey Heim penalised for Phoenix clash

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Corey Heim‘s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship hopes went around when he was spun by Carson Hocevar during the final race at Phoenix Raceway last Friday, and he returned the favour by taking Hocevar out. On Wednesday, NASCAR added insult to injury by deducting twenty-five points from his final total and fining him USD$12,500 (€11,673.19).

Hocevar bumped into Heim on lap 121, spinning him but not taking him out of the race. Nevertheless, Heim retaliated with three laps remaining by squeezing Hocevar into the wall, causing both to hit the barrier; the contact forced Hocevar to retire, while Heim’s truck was damaged but continued. A myriad of overtimes and additional crashes allowed Heim to salvage a top twenty as he finished eighteenth, albeit still third in the championship behind Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger.

While Hocevar apologised for the initial spin, admitting he “just messed up,” Heim seemingly refused to accept it. He stressed that he did not intentionally force Hocevar into the wall, having just “lost all my sideforce and lost control.”

“He obviously screwed up, just wrecked me,” Heim continued. “I’ve been racing Carson for a long time, racing him since I was eight or nine years old, and that’s just kind of what he does. He’ll wreck you and apologise, and then he’ll do it again the next week. It’s not going to be the last time he does it, and it’s certainly not the first time he’s done it. Known him for a long time, and I know a lot of guys have only known him for four years as far as his racing career, but it’s been a decade on top of that.

“It is what it is. I completely expected it. I actually drove into 1 way past my lifting point to avoid that contact because I literally saw it coming, but he went that extra yard and got us.”

NASCAR obviously did not accept Heim’s rationale and penalised him as for “wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.” Since both drivers were in the Championship Round, the rulebook also mentions “attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship” as a liable cause.

With the penalty, Heim falls from third to fourth in points, last among the Championship Four. He ends the sason with 3,994 points, fourteen behind Hocevar. Heim had won the regular season title.

Share
Avatar photo
3258 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck Series

Ben Rhodes survives to win 2023 NASCAR Truck Series championship

By
5 Mins read
NASCAR Truck title contenders Carson Hocevar and Corey Heim took each other out, spoiling Grant Enfinger’s hopes of winning it all, and even Ben Rhodes was involved in a crash but made it to the end before the others.
NASCAR Truck SeriesOff Road

King of the Hammers sponsoring Spencer Boyd in Phoenix

By
1 Mins read
Pavement and off-road will collide in Phoenix as King of the Hammers is the sponsor of Spencer Boyd’s truck for Friday’s NASCAR Truck race.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Chevrolet sweeps 2023 NASCAR manufacturer's championships

By
2 Mins read
For the first time since 2012, Chevrolet won the manufacturer’s championship in all three of NASCAR’s national series (Cup, Xfinity, Truck).