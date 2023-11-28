Toyota reveals 2024 Camry XSE for NASCAR Cup competition

Toyota revealed Monday the new Toyota Camry XSE that will compete in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, receiving an updated design after two years with the Toyota Camry TRD Next Gen.

“The foundation of Toyota’s presence in NASCAR is our commitment to continuous improvement on and off the race track. Our Camry XSE race car reinforces that mantra and accurately reflects the key design attributes of the all-new production Toyota Camry,” commented Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson. “As we prepare for the 2024 season, we look forward to working closely with our race team partners to optimise the performance of the newly-designed Camry race car so we can continue our legacy of leading laps, winning races and competing for championships with the Camry nameplate.”

As is the case with most stock cars, the Camry XSE’s design is based on its production model. Most notably, the car features a new nose that touts “hammerhead styling” on the front facia and an upper grille slot. The lower grille has new corner vents and hood ducts.

Along the rear, the car’s quarter panels have been redesigned with thinner taillights and bumper corners.

The car was designed in a partnership between TRD, Toyota Motor North America, and Calty Design Research. Calty is an American Toyota design studio that previously worked on Toyota’s other Cup cars.

“The 2024 Camry XSE race car will properly highlight Toyota’s attention to detail as has been showcased in the new street version Toyota Camry,” said Toyota Motor North America racing manager Paul Doleshal. “We are excited to bring this car to the race track and continue to achieve success with it for years to come. The amount of work put into this car’s production cannot be overstated, and we thank everyone at TRD and Calty Design for their efforts in creating a premier vehicle for our team partners to compete for wins and championships.”

Toyota finished second in the 2023 manufacturer’s championship with ten wins as Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin claimed three apiece while Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick each had two. All but Reddick compete for Joe Gibbs Racing, while Bell reached the Championship Round where he finished fourth in points; Reddick races for JGR ally 23XI Racing. Legacy Motor Club will switch to Toyota for 2024, giving the manufacturer three Cup teams.

The Camry has been exclusively used by Toyota as their Cup challenger since their début in 2007. Toyota previously also fielded the Camry in the Xfinity Series before switching to the GR Supra, while the Craftsman Truck Series has the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

All three marques will have new designs for their 2024 vehicles. Ford unveiled their Mustang Dark Horse in early November, while manufacturer’s champion Chevrolet has yet to reveal their plans with the Camaro line set to be discontinued.