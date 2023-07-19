Martin Truex Jr. draws on Loudon in Crayon 301 domination

Monday Night Football and Monday Night RAW have nothing on Monday Afternoon Martin Truex Jr.
After winning a rain-delayed Dover race on Monday, 1 May, Truex repeated the feat on Monday, 17 July, at sister track New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He put on a masterclass by leading 254 of 301 laps to notch his first victory at a track regarded as one of his home circuits (though it was still a long drive from his hometown in New Jersey).
“I think it’s no secret that I’ve been after this one for a long time,” said Truex. “It’s always been one that I wanted so bad, and maybe I think too bad at times.
“But it was well worth the wait to be able to do it here today finally, take home the lobster and put another win at Loudon with the name Truex on it. Very special.”
Joe Gibbs Racing also dominated Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Loudon as John Hunter Nemechek won while he, Sammy Smith, and Joe Graf Jr. conbined to lead 163 of 200 laps. In total, along with Christopher Bell‘s single lap led on Monday, JGR drivers had 418 laps in first at Loudon of a possible 507.
Despite being the defending winner and pole winner, Bell spun with ten laps remaining. The same fate befell JGR alumni Kyle Busch, who had an abysmal weekend as he crashed in qualifying before being relegated to a last-place finish for yet another wreck at the end of Stage #1, and Aric Almirola, a former Loudon winner who had his best qualifying run before crashing on lap 170.
Race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|2
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|301
|Running
|2
|4
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|301
|Running
|3
|15
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|4
|13
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|301
|Running
|5
|9
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|301
|Running
|6
|6
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|301
|Running
|7
|20
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|301
|Running
|8
|8
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|301
|Running
|9
|11
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|10
|27
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|301
|Running
|11
|30
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|12
|18
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|13
|17
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|301
|Running
|14
|25
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|15
|26
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|301
|Running
|16
|12
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|17
|19
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|18
|16
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|19
|14
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|20
|28
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|301
|Running
|21
|23
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|301
|Running
|22
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|301
|Running
|23
|31
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|24
|7
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|25
|22
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|301
|Running
|26
|35
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|301
|Running
|27
|36
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|301
|Running
|28
|21
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|300
|Running
|29
|1
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|299
|Running
|30
|33
|15
|Ryan Newman
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|299
|Running
|31
|32
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|295
|Running
|32
|29
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|268
|Accident
|33
|24
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|176
|Running
|34
|3
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|168
|Accident
|35
|34
|51
|Cole Custer*
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|130
|Accident
|36
|10
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|71
|Accident
* – Ineligible for points