NASCAR Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr. draws on Loudon in Crayon 301 domination

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Monday Night Football and Monday Night RAW have nothing on Monday Afternoon Martin Truex Jr.

After winning a rain-delayed Dover race on Monday, 1 May, Truex repeated the feat on Monday, 17 July, at sister track New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He put on a masterclass by leading 254 of 301 laps to notch his first victory at a track regarded as one of his home circuits (though it was still a long drive from his hometown in New Jersey).

“I think it’s no secret that I’ve been after this one for a long time,” said Truex. “It’s always been one that I wanted so bad, and maybe I think too bad at times.

“But it was well worth the wait to be able to do it here today finally, take home the lobster and put another win at Loudon with the name Truex on it. Very special.”

Joe Gibbs Racing also dominated Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Loudon as John Hunter Nemechek won while he, Sammy Smith, and Joe Graf Jr. conbined to lead 163 of 200 laps. In total, along with Christopher Bell‘s single lap led on Monday, JGR drivers had 418 laps in first at Loudon of a possible 507.

Despite being the defending winner and pole winner, Bell spun with ten laps remaining. The same fate befell JGR alumni Kyle Busch, who had an abysmal weekend as he crashed in qualifying before being relegated to a last-place finish for yet another wreck at the end of Stage #1, and Aric Almirola, a former Loudon winner who had his best qualifying run before crashing on lap 170.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1219Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota301Running
2422Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord301Running
3155Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet301Running
4134Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord301Running
596Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord301Running
6645Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota301Running
72011Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota301Running
8823Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota301Running
9113Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet301Running
102714Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord301Running
113043Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet301Running
12189Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet301Running
131734Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord301Running
142548Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet301Running
152617Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord301Running
161299Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet301Running
171931Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet301Running
181647Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet301Running
191416A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet301Running
202821Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord301Running
212338Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord301Running
22512Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord301Running
23311Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet301Running
24724William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet301Running
25222Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord301Running
263577Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet301Running
273654Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota301Running
282141Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord300Running
29120Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota299Running
303315Ryan NewmanRick Ware RacingFord299Running
313278B.J. McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet295Running
322942Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet268Accident
33247Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet176Running
34310Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord168Accident
353451Cole Custer*Rick Ware RacingFord130Accident
36108Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet71Accident
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Share
Avatar photo
2912 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Crayon 301 postponed to Monday

By
1 Mins read
Rain has forced the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire to be moved to Monday at noon Eastern.
NASCAR Cup Series

Sheldon Creed making Cup debut at Kansas

By
1 Mins read
Sheldon Creed will be the 13th driver to race in both Stadium Super Trucks and the NASCAR Cup Series when he débuts in the latter at Kansas in September for Live Fast Motorsports.
24 Hours of Le MansNASCAR Cup SeriesShows and Events

NASCAR's Garage 56 car heading to Goodwood Festival of Speed

By
1 Mins read
After completing the 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller will bring the NASCAR Garage 56 backup car to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.