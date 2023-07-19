Martin Truex Jr. draws on Loudon in Crayon 301 domination

Monday Night Football and Monday Night RAW have nothing on Monday Afternoon Martin Truex Jr.

After winning a rain-delayed Dover race on Monday, 1 May, Truex repeated the feat on Monday, 17 July, at sister track New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He put on a masterclass by leading 254 of 301 laps to notch his first victory at a track regarded as one of his home circuits (though it was still a long drive from his hometown in New Jersey).

“I think it’s no secret that I’ve been after this one for a long time,” said Truex. “It’s always been one that I wanted so bad, and maybe I think too bad at times.

“But it was well worth the wait to be able to do it here today finally, take home the lobster and put another win at Loudon with the name Truex on it. Very special.”

Joe Gibbs Racing also dominated Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Loudon as John Hunter Nemechek won while he, Sammy Smith, and Joe Graf Jr. conbined to lead 163 of 200 laps. In total, along with Christopher Bell‘s single lap led on Monday, JGR drivers had 418 laps in first at Loudon of a possible 507.

Despite being the defending winner and pole winner, Bell spun with ten laps remaining. The same fate befell JGR alumni Kyle Busch, who had an abysmal weekend as he crashed in qualifying before being relegated to a last-place finish for yet another wreck at the end of Stage #1, and Aric Almirola, a former Loudon winner who had his best qualifying run before crashing on lap 170.

