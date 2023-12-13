Callum Ilott Shifts Gears: Joins Hertz Team JOTA for 2024 WEC Porsche Campaign

Hertz Team JOTA has announced that British driver Callum Ilott will join their team for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season, driving the Porsche 963 Hypercar.

With a racing career encompassing over 230 races, Ilott has primarily focused on single-seaters, achieving notable successes such as a third-place finish in the 2018 GP3 Championship and a second-place result in the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship. Ilott, a former member of the Red Bull Junior Team (2015) and the Ferrari Driver Academy (2017-21), served as a test driver for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and as a reserve driver for the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen F1 team.

Ilott expanded his horizons by participating in the IndyCar series from 2021 to 2023, securing two top-five finishes and twelfth place in the Indy 500 earlier this year. In 2021, he also competed in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and made his Le Mans 24 Hour race debut, finishing third in the LMGTE Am category.

The next chapter for the Cambridgeshire racer involves piloting the 640bhp, 4.6-litre, twin-turbo V8 hybrid Porsche during a recent two-day test in Qatar, the venue for the opening race of the 2024 WEC season.

Despite missing the first two races of the 2023 season, Hertz Team JOTA secured the FIA World Cup for Hypercar Teams. Ilott expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, emphasizing the team’s professionalism and the Porsche’s performance during testing.

“I’m excited to be racing a Porsche in the top-class with Hertz Team JOTA. I had a two-day test recently, and the car felt great and was enjoyable to drive,” said Ilott. “I’ve been impressed with the team; they’re professional, and I know that with the Porsche, we’ll be challenging for top results next season and hopefully success at Le Mans itself.”

Reflecting on the team’s achievements in the previous season, Ilott added, “The team was impressive this season, especially considering they began their season at Spa in May after limited running and then performed well at Le Mans the following month.”

Anticipating his first full year in WEC, Ilott discussed the upcoming calendar, expressing his eagerness for racing at historic European tracks such as Imola, Spa, and the iconic Le Mans.

“It’s an impressive series [WEC], attracting many car manufacturers and top-class drivers from around the world. I can’t wait for Qatar,” Ilott concluded.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Twitter Community | Instagram | Reddit | Discord