Timmy Hill reverts to full-time Truck schedule in 2024

Timmy Hill will once again race the entire NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule in 2024, driving the #56 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for his family-owned Hill Motorsports.

Hill and his younger brother Tyler founded the team in 2019. The two, along with various drivers, split the #56 before expanding to two trucks in 2022 with the part-time #5. Timmy raced the #56 in every race that year, but the team took a step back performance-wise as neither truck was able to score a top ten after notching seven as a multi-driver operation. He placed twentieth in the standings.

The #5 was shuttered for 2023 while the #56 was solely shared by the brothers. Timmy scored an eighth-place finish at Atlanta for its lone top ten of the year as it finished twenty-fifth in owner points.

“This past year had a little bit of everything, we showed some great flashes of what we’re capable of,” said Hill. “Returning to one truck allowed us to focus on improving the programme which has us in a great spot for 2024. I’m looking forward to going out there every week and competing at a high level to showcase our great partners.”

He was a journeyman across NASCAR’s three national divisions before starting his own team, racing the entire Cup Series slate in 2020 alongside running the Truck operation.