Hill Motorsports downsizes to one truck for 2023

After running the full 2022 season, Timmy Hill will share a truck with his younger brother Tyler for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. On Tuesday, Hill Motorsports announced the #5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has been shuttered and they will exclusively focus on the #56 split between the brothers.

The team opened the #5 for Tyler to run part-time in 2022. He failed to qualify at Circuit of the Americas and RIchmond, but made seven races with a best finish of twenty-first at Kansas.

Meanwhile, Timmy contested the full calendar in the #56. Created in 2019, the truck ran the entire 2020 and 2021 schedules with a rotation of drivers before Timmy became its permanent driver for 2022. However, the truck took a step back in all statistical categories as it did not record a single top ten. The older Hill finished twentieth in points with his highest run being fourteenth in the opener at Daytona.

“It’s exciting to finally have our plans set for 2023 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” said Timmy. “After a year of running two trucks we felt it was best to return to one truck and focus on getting our competitiveness where we expect it to be. I have high hopes for the season and what we can accomplish.”

Timmy will pilot the #56 at Daytona on 17 February.

“Racing alongside my brother and for our family team has always been a dream of mine. To be able to continue to have that dream realised and do it back again with the #56 on the door, it’s truly special,” Tyler commented. “2022 is in the rearview mirror and I can’t wait to get 2023 started with my brother and this great group of guys.”