NASCAR Truck Series

Hill Motorsports to field two Toyotas in 2022

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Hill Motorsports

Hill Motorsports will become the sixth Toyota team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 2022. On Monday, the team announced an expansion from one truck to two, with team owner Timmy Hill elevating himself to a full-time schedule in the #56 Tundra TRD Pro. The second truck’s number and driver(s) were not immediately revealed.

A family operation, Hill Motorsports débuted in 2019 on a part-time basis with Hill and younger brother Tyler Hill sharing the #56 Chevrolet. In 2021, the truck ran all but two races, with the older Hill scoring three top tens with a best run of seventh at Darlington. Mike Marlar also piloted the truck at the Bristol Dirt round.

“It’s so rewarding to see this programme continue to progress each year and I’m excited to have the pieces in place to take the next step for our organisation with a second truck,” said Hill. “I’m really looking forward to competing full-time next year. I certainly think we can surprise some people and hopefully be a regular contender at the front of the field.”

The manufacturer switch consolidates Hill’s NASCAR activities under the Toyota banner. Since joining MBM Motorsports in 2016 for part-time competition in the Cup and Xfinity Series, the majority of his starts have come in a Toyota though MBM occasionally bounces between makes.

Adding Hill to the Toyota camp means the manufacturer has essentially traded one team for another with Chevrolet. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing also expanded to two trucks, but went in the opposite direction by defecting to Chevrolet from Toyota. Other full-time Truck teams racing with the Japanese brand are Halmar Friesen Racing, Hattori Racing Enterprises (who will also be a two-truck stable), Kyle Busch Motorsports, On Point Motorsports, and ThorSport Racing. Glory 2 God Racing also announced plans for a part-time slate in former KBM trucks, while regular team Reaume Brothers Racing uses both Chevy and Toyota.

2022 will be Hill’s first full-time Truck campaign after limited schedules since 2013. He scored Hill Motorsports’ first top five in 2019 when he placed fifth at Martinsville.

