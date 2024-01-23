2024 Dakar Rally: Carlos Sainz consistent en route to 4th Dakar

Before the start of the 2024 Dakar Rally, twice reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah proclaimed he would “give them just three days” before Team Audi Sport retired from the race, citing their mechanical failures and other setbacks that plagued them throughout 2023. Ironically, it was Al-Attiyah who watched from the distance as Audi drove off to victory led by Carlos Sainz, who scored his fourth career Dakar.

Al-Attiyah entered the Dakar looking to be the third driver to score three consecutive Dakar wins, joining Ari Vatanen (1989 to 1991) and Pierre Lartigue (1994 to 1996). However, despite already having a Baja win for Prodrive, his Hunter struggled with mechanical issues and his lone stage win came after team-mate Sébastien Loeb opted to sandbag for a better starting position in the following day’s Chrono Stage. Over the next few days, Al-Attiyah’s race unravelled with more vehicle trouble such as a steering failure and his engine blowing up. He retired from the Dakar for the first time since 2017, his first year at Toyota.

Loeb was the closest competition to Sainz as he won a race-high five stages, but blinked in their staring contest when his suspension broke on the penultimate day. This dropped him to over an hour and a half behind Sainz as the Toyota of Guillaume de Mévius moved up to second, though the latter was also too far back to catch Sainz.

After Sainz’s Audi colleagues Mattias Ekström and Stéphane Peterhansel both experienced mechanical problems that prevented them from contending for the win, they elected to accompany their team-mate over the final stages to provide assistance should something arise. This came in handy during Stage #10 when Sainz suffered a streak of tyre punctures only for his partners to show up and save the day.

While he didn’t win a stage, Sainz scored his fourth Dakar after previous triumphs in 2010, 2018, and 2020; he also won the 2008 Central Europe Rally that replaced that year’s Dakar. Audi’s swan song campaign also begins on a strong note as they notched the first Dakar overall victory for an electric vehicle and their second World Rally-Raid Championship win (after Peterhansel at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge) as they plan to close their rally raid programme after 2024 to focus on Formula One. Sainz’s post-Audi future is not certain either, especially as he stated last April that his final major career goal was to win a fourth Dakar for as many manufacturers—having previously claimed the 2010 race for Volkswagen, 2018 for Peugeot, and 2020 for Mini—though there have been reports that he would join Ford for 2025.

“This victory means a lot to me. It’s my fourth victory with the fourth different brand,” said Sainz. “The team has developed a very special concept with which we are the first in the Dakar Rally. Only Audi was brave enough to take this risk. I’m happy that we’ve made history with it, and in one of the toughest editions of this rally that I have experienced. My family is here, as is the whole Audi family.”

De Mévius and team-mate Guerlain Chicherit carried the defending manufacturer’s champion Toyota as they respectively finished second and fourth. Due to Loeb not competing for points, Chicherit moves up to third on the W2RC podium. Fellow Hilux Giniel de Villiers was seventh to break a tie with Yoshimasa Sugawara for the longest finishing streak at twenty-one; incidentally, Sugawara was concurrently competing in the ‘real’ rally to Dakar at the Africa Eco Race, where he also reached the finish.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi, the 2023 championship runner-up, looked like the top Toyota driver following Al-Attiyah’s departure as he led the overall for three stages but retired after rolling on the first day of the Chrono Stage.

Although he and his fellow 4×2 entries in the T1.2 subcategory are often outclassed by T1+, Mathieu Serradori impressed with a third in Stage #9 en route to a top-ten overall finish. He ran as high as fifth before a suspension failure in Stage #11 dropped him to tenth. His run topped a tumultuous rally for the twelve cars built by Century Racing, with a particular lowlight being their new CR7-T piloted by Brian Baragwanath and Urvo Männama having to sit out two days due to a critical suspension issue that required parts to be shipped in from South Africa; Männama’s race then came to an end when his car caught fire overnight prior to Stage #8.

Other teams also underwent trials by fire for their new vehicles or drivers. Wei Han and Red-Lined Motorsport co-developed a new T1+ car that dropped out on the Chrono Stage; Red-Lined’s REVO T1+ finished twenty-fifth with Aliyyah Koloc, having a slight setback with a front axle manufacturing defect in Stage #2 but otherwise stayed out of trouble. A privateer-friendly version of the Hilux T1+ built by WCT Engineering and piloted by Hennie de Klerk bowed out due to multiple driveshaft failures. At Mini, reigning FIA European Baja Cup champion Krzysztof Hołowczyc‘s first Dakar since 2015 was ruined by a pair of crashes while team newcomer Pau Navarro broke his wrist in a rollover. M-Sport Ford’s Dakar début saw Nani Roma and Gareth Woolridge both retire on the eighth day, though both managed to reach the finish.

Ultimate overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Class Time Margin 1 204 Carlos Sainz Lucas Cruz Team Audi Sport T1.U 48:15:18 Leader 2 221 Guillaume de Mévius Xavier Panseri Overdrive Racing T1+ 49:35:34 + 1:20:25 3 203 Sébastien Loeb* Fabian Lurquin Bahrain Raid Xtreme T1+ 49:44:30 + 1:29:12 4 211 Guerlain Chicherit Alex Winocq Overdrive Racing T1+ 49:51:17 + 1:35:59 5 208 Martin Prokop Viktor Chytka ORLEN Jipocar Team T1+ 50:32:01 + 2:16:43 6 243 Guy Botterill* Brett Cummings Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 50:55:51 + 2:40:33 7 209 Giniel de Villiers* Dennis Murphy Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 51:05:44 + 2:50:26 8 223 Benediktas Vanagas* Kuldar Sikk Toyota Gazoo Racing Baltics T1+ 51:12:35 + 2:57:17 9 206 Lucas Moraes Armand Monleón Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 51:18:30 + 3:04:12 10 212 Mathieu Serradori Loïc Minaudier Serradori Racing Team T1.2 51:19:30 + 3:04:12 11 215 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov Overdrive Racing T1+ 51:54:31 + 3:39:13 12 220 Christian Lavieille* Valentin Sarreaud MD Rallye Sport T1.2 52:36:09 + 4:20:51 13 245 Cristian Baumgart Alberto Andreotti X Rally Team T1+ 52:37:17 + 4:21:59 14 231 Romain Dumas* Max Delfino Rebellion Racing T1+ 52:48:29 + 4:33:11 15 238 Laia Sanz* Maurizio Gerini Astara Team T1.2 53:09:04 + 4:53:46 16 226 Saood Variawa François Cazalet Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 54:09:59 + 5:54:41 17 228 Jérôme Pélichet* Pascal Larroque RaidLynx T1.2 54:51:14 + 6:35:56 18 205 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveiras Overdrive Racing T1+ 57:41:00 + 9:25:42 19 236 Ronan Chabot* Gilles Pillot Overdrive Racing T1+ 58:38:40 + 10:23:22 20 229 Lionel Baud Lucie Baud Overdrive Racing T1+ 59:17:26 + 11:02:08 21 257 François Cousin* Stéphane Cousin Compagnie des Dunes T1.2 59:59:41 + 11:44:23 22 237 Tim Coronel* Tom Coronel Coronel Dakar Team T1.2 61:35:43 + 13:20:25 23 273 Karel Trneny* Michal Ernst Workoutland ACCR Czech Team T1+ 62:14:51 + 13:59:33 24 260 Andrea Schiumarini* Andrea Succi TH-Trucks Team T1.2 62:18:20 + 14:03:02 25 239 Aliyyah Koloc Sébastien Delaunay Buggyra ZM Racing T1+ 62:24:51 + 14:09:33 26 207 Mattias Ekström Emil Bergkvist Team Audi Sport T1.U 63:34:57 + 15:19:39 27 261 Benoit Fretin* Cédric Duple YDEO Competition T1.2 63:48:20 + 15:33:02 28 259 Gintas Petrus* Jose Marques Petrus Racing T1.2 64:29:22 + 16:14:04 29 264 Maik Willems* Robert Van Pelt Bastion Hotels Dakar Team T1+ 64:58:30 + 16:43:12 30 202 Stéphane Peterhansel Édouard Boulanger Team Audi Sport T1.U 65:40:30 + 17:25:12 31 227 Eugenio Amos Paolo Ceci Overdrive Racing T1+ 65:56:36 + 17:41:18 32 251 Alexandre Pesci* Stephan Kuhni Rebellion Racing T1+ 68:03:59 + 19:48:41 33 272 Jean-Philippe Beziat* Vincent Albira MD Rallye Sport T1.2 68:1501 + 19:59:43 34 268 Stefan Carmans* Antonius van Tiel CSA Racing T1+ 69:42:47 + 21:27:29 35 266 Cedric Goumaz* Pascal Delacour MD Rallye Sport T1.2 73:24:32 + 25:09:14 36 235 Isidre Esteve* José Maria Villalobos Valcarcel Repsol Toyota Rally Team T1+ 78:23:07 + 30:07:49 37 254 Zi Yungang* Hong Yu Pan YunXiang Racing T1+ 96:52:01 + 48:36:43 38 219 Brian Baragwanath* Leonard Cremer Century Racing T1+ 104:40:28 + 56:25:10 39 248 Tomáš Ouředníček* David Křípal Toyota Gazoo Racing Czech T1+ 111:32:29 + 63:17:11 40 234 Jean-Rémy Bergounhe* Lionel Costes MD Rallye Sport T1.2 111:37:14 + 63:21:56 41 241 Jean-Luc Ceccaldi Thomas Gaidella JLC Racing T1.2 112:16:56 + 64:01:38 42 216 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 117:20:01 + 69:04:43 43 256 Xiangyan Sun* Yu Tian HanWei Motorsport T1.2 122:57:54 + 74:42:36 44 210 Nani Roma* Alex Haro Bravo Ford M-Sport T1+ 130:32:18 + 82:17:00 45 274 Magdalena Zajac* Jacek Czachor Proxcars TME Rally Team T1.1 133:14:17 + 84:58:59 46 225 Gareth Woolridge* Boyd Dreyer Ford M-Sport T1+ 135:12:23 + 87:08:55 47 217 Krzysztof Hołowczyc Łukasz Kurzeja X-raid Mini JCW Team T1+ 137:12:03 + 88:56:45 48 232 Pascal Thomasse* Arnold Brucy MD Rallye Sport T1.2 141:43:17 + 93:27:59 49 240 Vladas Jurkevičius* Aisvydas Paliukėnas Atlantis Racing T1+ 143:04:41 + 94:49:23 50 267 Jérôme Cambier* Philippe Gosselin MD Rallye Sport T1.2 152:12:46 + 103:57:28 51 255 Dominique Housieaux* Delphine Delfino Serradori Racing Team T1.2 155:24:14 + 107:08:56 52 214 Vaidotas Žala* Paulo Fiuza X-raid Arijus Team T1+ 158:23:03 + 110:07:45 DNF 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Mathieu Baumel Nasser Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 201 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 218 Wei Han* Li Ma HanWei Motorsport T1+ DNF N/A DNF 222 Simon Vitse* Frédéric Lefebvre MD Rallye Sport T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 230 Pau Navarro Gonçalo Reis X-raid Mini JCW Team T1+ DNF N/A DNF 242 Marcos Baumgart Kleber Cincea X Rally Team T1+ DNF N/A DNF 244 Jean-Pierre Strugo* Christophe Crespo MD Rallye Sport T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 246 Frédéric Chesneau* Lionel Romanin Skybox Rally-Raid T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 247 Michel Kremer* Thomas de Bois Coronel Dakar Team T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 249 Feilong Liu* Wang Yicheng YunXiang Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 250 Urvo Männama* Risto Lepik Rally Raid Estonia T1 DNF N/A DNF 252 Ping Sun* Min Liao YunXiang Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 253 Philippe Boutron* Franck Maldonado Sodicars Racing T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 258 Hennie de Klerk* Juan Möhr TreasuryONE Motorsport T1+ DNF N/A DNF 262 Patricia Pita Gago* Paolo Boggioni Astara Team T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 269 Antoine Delaporte* Yoann François Off Road Concept T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 270 Patrice Étienne* Antoine Sanchez YDEO Competition T1.2 DNF N/A DNF 271 Silvio Totani* Tito Totani Motortechnica Racing Team T1.1 DNF N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Ultimate stage winners

W2RC standings

Unlike Challenger and SSV, Ultimate does not have its own class-specific trophy and instead has a single championship where drivers from all three points-paying categories are eligible.

For readability, competitors registered for the championship who have yet to earn points are not listed.

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Carlos Sainz 76 Leader 2 Guillaume de Mévius 58 – 18 3 Guerlain Chicherit 56 – 20 4 Lucas Moraes 40 – 36 5 Mathieu Serradori 32 – 44 6 Martin Prokop 27 – 49 T-7 Nasser Al-Attiyah 18 – 58 T-7 Denis Krotov 18 – 58 9 Cristian Baumgart 16 – 60 10 Mattias Ekström 15 – 61 T-11 Yazeed Al-Rajhi 14 – 62 T-11 Saood Variawa 14 – 62 13 Stéphane Peterhansel 13 – 63 T-14 Mitch Guthrie 11 – 65 T-14 Juan Cruz Yacopini 11 – 65 16 Rokas Baciuška 9 – 67 17 Austin Jones 7 – 69 T-18 Yasir Seaidan 5 – 71 T-18 Seth Quintero 5 – 71 T-20 Sara Price 4 – 72 T-20 Eugenio Amos 4 – 72 22 Krzysztof Hołowczyc 3 – 73 Italics – Challenger

Underscore – SSV

Co-drivers’ standings

Rank Co-Driver Points Margin 1 Lucas Cruz 76 Leader 2 Xavier Panseri 58 – 18 3 Alex Winocq 56 – 20 4 Armand Monleón 40 – 36 5 Loïc Minaudier 32 – 44 6 Viktor Chytka 27 – 49 T-7 Mathieu Baumel 18 – 58 T-7 Konstantin Zhiltsov 18 – 58 9 Alberto Andreotti 16 – 60 10 Emil Bergkvist 15 – 61 T-11 Timo Gottschalk 14 – 62 T-11 François Cazalet 14 – 62 13 Édouard Boulanger 13 – 63 T-14 Daniel Oliveiras 11 – 65 T-14 Kellon Walch 11 – 65 16 Oriol Vidal 9 – 67 17 Gustavo Gugelmin 7 – 69 T-18 Dennis Zenz 5 – 71 T-18 Adrien Metge 5 – 71 T-20 Paolo Ceci 4 – 72 T-20 Jeremy Gray 4 – 72 22 Łukasz Kurzeja 3 – 73

Manufacturers’ standings