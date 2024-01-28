World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 FIM Bajas World Cup schedule released

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Credit: Edoardo Bauer

The FIM Bajas World Cup will head to the same locations for 2024 as it did last year, though hopefully it can actually complete the full slate this time around.

All eight rounds are the same as they were in 2023 though some dates have been tweaked, most notably an order change for the Hungarian Baja and Qatar International Baja. Hungary retains its August slot, while Qatar moves from being the second race, then in March, to the fifth in late October. The Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura, the first of two races in Spain, has been moved from April to May, giving the series a three-month break after the season opener in Saudi Arabia. The Baja TT do Oeste in Portugal has been pushed back a month to November, meaning the season will end with three races in the month.

The Jordan Baja returns after the 2023 edition was cancelled at the last minute due to the war in Gaza.

Every race is paired up with one of the three FIA Baja Cups. The Saudi Baja, Baja España Aragón, Qatar, Dubai, and Jordan Bajas are on the FIA World Baja Cup calendar, while Extremadura and Hungary are with the European Baja Cup. All four Middle East Baja Cup rounds are partnered with the FIM World Cup.

While the races stay the same, there will be a new class for 2024 in the form of the Trail category for 600cc bikes with at least two cylinders, a minimum weight of 165 kilograms, and a top speed of 130 km/h.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi will enter as the reigning 450cc champion while Kevin Giroud is the defending Quad winner. Other World Cup titles include the Junior Trophy for riders under 25 years old (won by Jonathan Finn in 2023), the Veterans Trophy for those over 45 (Pedro Bianchi Prata), and the Women’s Trophy (Esther Merino Garcia).

2024 FIM Bajas World Cup schedule

#RaceCountryDate
1Saudi BajaSaudi Arabia8–10 February
2Baja TT Dehesa ExtremaduraSpain2–4 May
3Baja España AragónSpain26–28 July
4Hungarian BajaHungary8–11 August
5Qatar International BajaQatar31 October – 2 November
6Baja TT do OestePortugal8–10 November
7Dubai International BajaUnited Arab Emirates15–17 November
8Jordan BajaJordan28–30 November
Share
Avatar photo
3458 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

Sergei Kariakin's entry prompts Vadim Pritulyak boycott of Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge

By
4 Mins read
Ukrainian driver Vadim Pritulyak chose to sit out the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge to protest Sergei Kariakin, a Russian and fellow Dakar Rally alumnus, being on the grid.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Dania Akeel to race Toyota Hilux T1+

By
2 Mins read
After making her name in a Challenger/T3, Dania Akeel will graduate to the Ultimate class and race a Toyota Hilux from Overdrive Racing in 2025.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Ricky Brabec: "It is tough for Americans to make it in the off-road world"

By
5 Mins read
2020 Dakar Rally bike winner Ricky Brabec feels his fellow American off-road racers aren’t getting as much factory support in recent years due to the sport’s limited presence in the country.