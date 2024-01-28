2024 FIM Bajas World Cup schedule released

The FIM Bajas World Cup will head to the same locations for 2024 as it did last year, though hopefully it can actually complete the full slate this time around.

All eight rounds are the same as they were in 2023 though some dates have been tweaked, most notably an order change for the Hungarian Baja and Qatar International Baja. Hungary retains its August slot, while Qatar moves from being the second race, then in March, to the fifth in late October. The Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura, the first of two races in Spain, has been moved from April to May, giving the series a three-month break after the season opener in Saudi Arabia. The Baja TT do Oeste in Portugal has been pushed back a month to November, meaning the season will end with three races in the month.

The Jordan Baja returns after the 2023 edition was cancelled at the last minute due to the war in Gaza.

Every race is paired up with one of the three FIA Baja Cups. The Saudi Baja, Baja España Aragón, Qatar, Dubai, and Jordan Bajas are on the FIA World Baja Cup calendar, while Extremadura and Hungary are with the European Baja Cup. All four Middle East Baja Cup rounds are partnered with the FIM World Cup.

While the races stay the same, there will be a new class for 2024 in the form of the Trail category for 600cc bikes with at least two cylinders, a minimum weight of 165 kilograms, and a top speed of 130 km/h.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi will enter as the reigning 450cc champion while Kevin Giroud is the defending Quad winner. Other World Cup titles include the Junior Trophy for riders under 25 years old (won by Jonathan Finn in 2023), the Veterans Trophy for those over 45 (Pedro Bianchi Prata), and the Women’s Trophy (Esther Merino Garcia).

2024 FIM Bajas World Cup schedule