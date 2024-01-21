Team Peugeot TotalEnergies Confirms Hypercar Drivers For 2024

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies have confirmed their drivers for the Hypercar class in the 2024 FIA WEC (World Endurance Championship).

Following driver announcements from BMW M Team WRT and Ferrari AF-Corse, Peugeot have now confirmed who will be driving their two distinctive Peugeot 9×8 cars in the Hypercar class of the FIA WEC. Car #93 will be driven by 2023’s drivers Nico Müller and Jean-Éric Vergne, while Mikkel Jensen switches from the #94 car. The sister #94 car will be shared between Paul di Resta, Loïc Duval, and Stoffel Vandoorne.

After a disappointing first full season in the Hypercar era, the French outfit are hoping to bounce back as part of the highly competitive 2024 field. Following the final round at the 2023 8 Hours of Bahrain, Peugeot stated that “a lot of work will have to be done through the winter to come back stronger next season in the Hypercar class that promises to be even more competitive.” Now, with a strong driver line-up confirmed, the plans for more success in 2024 are taking shape.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies 2024 Hypercar driver line-up. Credit: Stellantis / Peugeot Sport

#93

Car #93 was Peugeot’s best performer in 2023, achieving the team’s only podium of the year with a third place finish at the 2023 6 Hours of Monza. Two of the driver who stepped on the rostrum in Italy have stayed with the #93 car: Denmark’s Mikkel Jensen and Frenchman Jean-Éric Vergne. For 2023, they are joined by Switzerland’s Nico Müller. All three of these drivers have been with Peugeot since the team re-joined the top class of endurance sportscar racing in 2022, so will be hoping that their experience can propel them to great things in 2024.

Peugeot # 93 in the Golden Hour at Sebring in 2023. Credit: 2023 FIA WEC / FocusPackMedia – Harry Parvin

#94

Similarly, all three drivers in the #94 car competed for Peugeot in 2023, albeit not for a whole season. Scotland’s Paul di Resta was part of the #93 crew who stepped on the podium in Monza. In 2024, he switches to the sister car and will be joined by Frenchman Loïc Duval and former McLaren F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Vandoorne spent 2023 as Peugeot’s reserve driver, stepping into the car only at the 2023 6 Hours of Fuji, finishing the race in 7th. Peugeot confirming their reserve driver becoming permanent demonstrates their commitment to striving for success in the Hypercar class. The Dutchman is relishing how competitive the field will be. “My goal was clearly to come back to this championship and even more now with the Hypercar class, with so many manufacturers,” the Dutchman explained, adding “having the opportunity to fight for the victory and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is fantastic and I think it’s a dream for a lot of drivers.”

Peugeot #94 at the 2023 6 Hours of Fuji. Credit: 2023 FIA WEC / FocusPackMedia – Gabi Tomescu

Peugeot Sport’s Technical Director, Olivier Jansonnie, said “The level of competition in the FIA ​​WEC is such that no parameter should be neglected and we are taking advantage of this studious off-season to try to optimize each of them.” He believes that this line-up is a great way to start on the right foot: “We are lucky to have six highly talented drivers, so we decided to optimise each car by grouping together the drivers in terms of their set-up preferences, the aim being to deliver improved performance.”

The 2024 FIA WEC kicks off at the Qatar 1812km on 2 March 2024.