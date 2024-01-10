Ferrari Confirm 2024 FIA WEC Hypercar Driver Line Up

The Ferrari – AF Corse team has confirmed that they are retaining their 2023 hypercar driver line up for the 2024 FIA WEC season. Last year’s runners up in the team championship and winners of the presitigious Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans are hoping that continuity in their driver line up will enable them to achieve even greater things in 2024.

Both Ferrari 499p cars at Spa in 2023. Credit: 2023 FIA WEC / FocusPackMedia – Gabi Tomescu

Car #50

As part of a massively expanding hypercar class in the WEC (World Endurance Championship), the Ferrari 499p made its full season debut in 2023. Car number 50 will be driven by Italian Antonio Fuoco, Spain’s Miguel Molina, and Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen. This car stunned in the season opener at Sebring, USA, where, at their very first event, the team secured pole position, beating the formerly unbeatable Toyota Gazoo Racing. During the race, they lost places to both Toyotas, but still managed to finish an excellent third at the first time of asking.

Ferrari #50 on its way to third in Sebring. Credit: 2023 FIA WEC / FocusPackMedia – Gabi Tomescu

This success would be topped at the next round at Portimão where car 50 finished in second, once again behind Toyota. A further two podiums would come later at Monza, Ferrari’s home race, and at the season finale in Bahrain. These four finishes were instrumental in Ferrari achieving second place in the overall constructors championship, beating the likes of Porsche and Cadillac. This year, they will be hoping to push one step further and secure their first win, something that the sister car has already achieved.

Car #51

The Le Mans winning #51 car in action at Fuji. Credit: 2023 FIA WEC / FocusPackMedia – Gabi Tomescu

The second Ferrari achieved the holy grail of sportscar racing by winning the 2023 Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 51 car, piloted by Britain’s James Calado and Italians Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi, broke Toyota’s five year dominance at Le Mans and secured the only win in the 2023 season not taken by Toyota. It also marked Ferrari’s first overall win at Le Mans since 1964, a triumphant return to the top for the Scuderia.

L-R: Giovinazzi, Calado and Pier Guidi, the winners of the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Credit: Ferrari Media Centre

Calado, who has won three world titles with Ferrari in the FIA WEC LMGTE Pro class since 2014, says that the goal for 2024 is to continue to fight for overall victory in the hypercar class. “I’ve had some incredible experiences with the Prancing Horse, and continuing on this path is extraordinary” the British driver said, adding “my goal for the future is to become Hypercar world champion.“

Antonello Colleta, Ferrari’s Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti, says the choice to retain the same drivers is a deliberate one. “n 2023, with these crews undertaking their maiden outing in the top class of the world championship, we accomplished remarkable results including a victory at Le Mans and six podium finishes out of seven races” Colleta explained. “Together we have gained experience as we continue to develop our car and demonstrate its potential. Building upon these foundations, we look forward to the now imminent 2024 season with optimism, renewing our confidence in our drivers.“

The 2024 FIA WEC season gets underway at the Qatar 1812km on 02 March 2024.