Off RoadProduct Review

Red Bull Scramble Series partners with Wolverine Boot

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Justin Nguyen

Wolverine has partnered with the Red Bull Scramble Series for a collaboration ahead of the 2024 season, producing a limited-edition work boot, hat, and hoodie.

The boot is based on Wolverine’s Rush UltraSpring line, which the company touts as “one of the lightest work boots we’ve ever made.” It is coloured in Red Bull’s blue with red trim, while the Red Bull Scramble Series logo is featured on the tongue. The colour palette also extends to the laces.

“Our partnership with the Red Bull Scramble Series was built on our shared values of resilience and the pursuit of ultimate performance,” said Wolverine’s brand marketing director Lauren King. “We’re confident this collection will inspire individuals to push their limits like never before, no matter what conditions or terrain they’re facing.”

The Checkered Flag received a sample of the boot prior to the collaboration’s official reveal on Thursday. After taking some time to let them break in, they’re found to be quite comfortable.

Work boots are obviously not typically built for just casual wear like other footwear, but Wolverine seems to find the right balance between comfort and durability. It features a composite toe that still provides protection at the front, but is lighter than boots with steel toes. The boot’s leather is also waterproof, which comes at a premium for the Scramble Series when visiting muddier and wet locations by letting out moisture.

Running (or lightly jogging, to be exact) on pavement provides an almost light-footed feeling due to the cushion provided by the soles, though it still maintains its structure. To an extent, it almost feels like wearing a thicker and heavier high top basketball shoe.

Credit: Justin Nguyen

Created in 2021 before becoming a fully-fledged series in 2023, Red Bull Scramble is a side-by-side vehicle championship that competes on various terrain ranging from sand to snow to forest. Mia Chapman won the inaugural Pro championship while Grayden Bloxham claimed the Sportsman title. The series has also attracted names like World Rally-Raid Championship stars Mitch Guthrie and Seth Quintero, along with Championship Off-Road greats CJ and Johnny Greaves; while Red Bull organises the series, drivers from rival brands like the Greaves (who are backed by Monster Energy) still take part and have enjoyed success.

The 2024 season begins with the Red Bull Sand Scramble in the dunes of Glamis on 16 March.

2024 Red Bull Scramble Series schedule

#RaceLocationDate
1Red Bull Sand ScrambleGlamis, California16 March
2Red Bull Ranch ScrambleDecatur, Texas4 May
3Red Bull Beach ScrambleWildwood, New Jersey18 May
4Red Bull Solstice ScrambleWasilla, Alaska22 June
5Red Bull Farm ScrambleGarwin, Iowa12 October
