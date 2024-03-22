2024 San Felipe 250: Dan McMillin breaks out the tape, Alan Ampudia breaks out the top time

Dan McMillin acquired a swanky new livery for the 2024 SCORE International season as Monster Energy’s The Beast Unleashed came onboard to sponsor his #23. He ended up finishing San Felipe 250 qualifying on Thursday with what resembled a rat rod with a duct taped #23 on the doors.
McMillin flipped his truck during the reconnaissance lap, navigating through a series of esses before hitting a lump in the ground leading into a lefthand turn and doing two rolls before landing on his roof. The McMillin Racing team removed the body, applied a blank backup shell that left the engine and rear fully exposed save, used duct tape to apply the numbers along the doors, and sent him out. Despite this, he managed to get back on track and complete a lap.
“There was a small mound and I didnt see it,” said McMillin. “I wasn’t going very fast but it just spit me over one or two times. The guys and Roger (Rogelio Pereira Jr.) got it back to the pits and got the truck running again and we went out there and put down a pretty conservative but good lap. The truck seems fine. We will take a good look at it and get ready to race on Saturday.”
Alan Ampudia narrowly edged out defending SCORE Trophy Truck champion Bryce Menzies and Toby Price for pole. Price had swept both qualifying sessions of the 2023 season at San Felipe and the Baja 400, but opted for a more conservative strategy this time around due to the course’s challenging terrain. Defending winner Luke McMillin, Dan’s brother, qualified fourth ahead of Christopher Polvoorde, the latter racing a new Mason all-wheel drive truck.
Mint 400 winner Adam Householder was twentieth in TT.
Jason McNeil, last year’s outright SCORE Four-Wheeler champion, continued his momentum by setting the fastest time in Trophy Truck Spec, just barely beating EJ Herbst. McMillin was not the only rollover of the day as Ryan Hancock did so, but he also reached the finish.
The same could not be said for Mavrick Gaunt, whose crash prevented him from setting a time. Five other trucks did not even make the start like Rob MacCachren, who had “some unforeseen issues” that kept from from doing so, meaning he will start at the rear in his first race back in a Jimco AWD TT for Fastball Racing.
Ampudia will be the first Four-Wheeler to start the race on Saturday at 9:00 AM local time.
Qualifying results
|Position
|Number
|Driver of Record
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|10
|Alan Ampudia
|Trophy Truck
|5:49.583
|Leader
|2
|1
|Bryce Menzies
|Trophy Truck
|5:50.955
|+ 1.372
|3
|46
|Toby Price
|Trophy Truck
|5:51.101
|+ 1.518
|4
|83
|Luke McMillin
|Trophy Truck
|5:54.279
|+ 4.696
|5
|94
|Christopher Polvoorde
|Trophy Truck
|5:55.000
|+ 5.417
|6
|21
|Tavo Vildósola
|Trophy Truck
|5:56.468
|+ 6.885
|7
|70
|Kevin Thompson
|Trophy Truck
|6:01.463
|+ 11.880
|8
|89
|Mike Walser
|Trophy Truck
|6:05.056
|+ 15.473
|9
|41
|Justin Lofton
|Trophy Truck
|6:05.939
|+ 16.356
|10
|1L
|Gus Vildósola
|Trophy Truck Legends
|6:09.441
|+ 19.868
|11
|38
|Eric Hustead
|Trophy Truck
|6:09.498
|+ 19.915
|12
|97
|Gabriel Torres
|Trophy Truck
|6:13.638
|+ 24.550
|13
|34
|Broc Dickerson
|Trophy Truck
|6:15.244
|+ 25.661
|14
|200
|Jason McNeil
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:18.113
|+ 28.530
|15
|263
|EJ Herbst
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:18.939
|+ 29.356
|16
|51
|Steve Jack
|Trophy Truck
|6:20.467
|+ 30.884
|17
|37L
|Rolf Helland
|Trophy Truck Legends
|6:21.165
|+ 31.582
|18
|219
|Thor Herbst
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:21.686
|+ 32.103
|19
|23
|Dan McMillin
|Trophy Truck
|6:22.013
|+ 32.430
|20
|204
|Cade Garcia
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:24.111
|+ 34.528
|21
|58
|Tracy Graf
|Trophy Truck
|6:24.490
|+ 34.907
|22
|273
|Jordan Brenthel
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:25.245
|+ 35.662
|23
|285
|Justin Davis
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:25.864
|+ 36.281
|24
|65L
|Greg Adler
|Trophy Truck Legends
|6:26.883
|+ 37.300
|25
|16
|Cameron Steele
|Trophy Truck
|6:27.648
|+ 38.650
|26
|78
|Tracy Poole
|Trophy Truck
|6:27.787
|+ 38.204
|27
|82
|Sam Baldi
|Trophy Truck
|6:29.579
|+ 39.996
|28
|242
|Bryce Swaim
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:29.999
|+ 40.416
|39
|85
|Mikey Lawrence
|Trophy Truck
|6:30.104
|+ 40.521
|30
|297
|Jorge Sampietro
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:30.184
|+ 40.601
|31
|24
|Adam Householder
|Trophy Truck
|6:30.531
|+ 40.948
|32
|61L
|David Payne
|Trophy Truck Legends
|6:33.377
|+ 43.794
|33
|211
|Timothy Wilson
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:34.023
|+ 44.440
|34
|26
|Dave Taylor
|Trophy Truck
|6:34.293
|+ 44.710
|35
|33
|Roberto Romo Jr.
|Trophy Truck
|6:34.516
|+ 44.933
|36
|260
|Santiago Creel
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:36.000
|+ 46.417
|37
|2
|Chad Broughton
|Trophy Truck
|6:36.745
|+ 47.162
|38
|241
|Stephen Beal
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:38.971
|+ 49.388
|39
|249
|Chase Swanson
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:39.034
|+ 49.451
|40
|87
|Dallas Lutrell
|Trophy Truck
|6:40.529
|+ 50.946
|41
|19
|Tim Herbst
|Trophy Truck
|6:42.000
|+ 52.417
|42
|207
|Mason Cullen
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:43.310
|+ 53.727
|43
|228
|Ryan Hancock
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:44.063
|+ 54.480
|44
|245
|Ethan Hagle
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:44.855
|+ 55.272
|45
|259
|Matt Winslow
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:44.905
|+ 55.322
|46
|240
|Chris Miller
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:45.784
|+ 56.201
|47
|236
|Michael Marsal
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:46.326
|+ 56.743
|48
|294
|Vincent Munoz
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:47.492
|+ 57.909
|49
|47
|Kit Stokes
|Trophy Truck
|6:48.900
|+ 59.317
|50
|63
|Ruben Torres
|Trophy Truck
|6:49.022
|+ 59.439
|51
|282
|Brent Fox
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:49.796
|+ 1:00.213
|52
|264
|Arnoldo Gutierrez
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:50.515
|+ 1:00.932
|53
|205
|Joe Delucie
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:51.420
|+ 1:01.837
|54
|53L
|Wade Porter
|Trophy Truck Legends
|6:52.029
|+ 1:02.446
|55
|247
|Kevin Shields
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:52.469
|+ 1:02.886
|56
|257
|Ernesto Figueroa
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:53.894
|+ 1:04.311
|57
|277
|Pete Tovar
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:54.763
|+ 1:05.180
|58
|203
|Mitch McNeil
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:54.860
|+ 1:05.277
|59
|66
|Chris Hertsch
|Trophy Truck
|6:57.400
|+ 1:07.817
|60
|85L
|Clay Lawrence
|Trophy Truck Legends
|6:58.314
|+ 1:08.731
|61
|209
|Jose Ruvalcaba
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:59.679
|+ 1:10.960
|62
|250
|Dustin Swanson
|Trophy Truck Spec
|6:59.689
|+ 1:10.106
|63
|284
|Jose Contreras
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:00.680
|+ 1:11.970
|64
|266
|David Ziegler
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:00.876
|+ 1:11.293
|65
|299
|Charles Dorrance
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:01.450
|+ 1:11.867
|66
|224
|Miles Wyatt
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:03.000
|+ 1:13.417
|67
|246
|Ben Hagle
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:04.000
|+ 1:14.417
|68
|213
|Josh Beyer
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:05.888
|+ 1:16.305
|69
|201
|Scott McNeil
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:06.880
|+ 1:17.297
|70
|238
|Elijah Kiger
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:10.992
|+ 1:21.409
|71
|289
|Tanner Rust
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:15.063
|+ 1:25.480
|72
|212
|Bud Pecoy
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:15.798
|+ 1:26.215
|73
|244
|Oliver Flemate
|Trophy Truck Spec
|7:16.062
|+ 1:26.479
|DNF
|258
|Mavrick Gaunt
|Trophy Truck Spec
|DNF
|N/A
|DNS
|274
|Jason Babcock
|Trophy Truck Spec
|DNS
|N/A
|DNS
|27
|Jonathan Brenthel
|Trophy Truck
|DNS
|N/A
|DNS
|80
|Josh Daniel
|Trophy Truck
|DNS
|N/A
|DNS
|262
|Mick Magher
|Trophy Truck Spec
|DNS
|N/A
|DNS
|11
|Rob MacCachren
|Trophy Truck
|DNS
|NA