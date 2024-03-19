World Rally-Raid Championship

Mathieu Baumel joins Guerlain Chicherit for Portugal

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2005, Guerlain Chicherit made his Dakar Rally début with Mathieu Baumel as his co-driver. Nearly two decades later, the two will rekindle their relationship, even if for just one round, when they enter the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid. Baumel fills in for Alex Winocq, who is recovering from a back injury sustained during the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

“Fifteen years after our last partnership, Mathieu and I will share the same car at the Rally-Raid Portugal,” wrote Chicherit on Tuesday. “We started racing in the discipline together in 2005 and experienced extraordinary adventures, sometimes going as far as to sleep alone in a small tent in the middle of the African desert… Another era! We are delighted to meet again for this one-shot.”

After finishing forty-ninth at the 2005 Paris–Dakar Rally, Chicherit and Baumel impressed in 2006 with a stage win and ninth-place run. The two continued to work together through 2009, finishing ninth again in their final Dakar together.

Baumel eventually linked up with Nasser Al-Attiyah in 2015, and the duo formed one of the greatest pairings in rally raid history as they won four Dakar Rallies, two World Rally-Raid Championships, four FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, and the 2023 FIA World Bajas Cup. They also claimed five Middle Eastern Rally Championships and the 2015 World Rally Championship-2.

However, things soured at the 2024 Dakar in January when Baumel and Al-Attiyah, running their first W2RC race in a Prodrive Hunter, struggled with reliability before dropping out halfway. The two split a month later and Édouard Boulanger became Al-Attiyah’s new co-driver starting with the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, where they ultimately won. Baumel did not appear at Abu Dhabi as a result.

During Stage #4 of the ADDC, a hard landing caused Winocq to hurt his back. He was airlifted to hospital for treatment while Chicherit completed the stage solo before withdrawing from the rally. A near-identical fate also befell his Overdrive Racing team-mate Guillaume de Mévius who suffered a compressed vertebra on impact in the stage prior.

Despite the Abu Dhabi retirement, Chicherit is currently third in the W2RC standings after finishing runner-up at the Dakar Rally. 2024 is his first season racing a Toyota Hilux for Overdrive.

The BP Ultimate Rally-Raid in Portugal begins 3 April and runs through 7 April.

Share
Avatar photo
3544 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Toby Price, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing part ways

By
2 Mins read
After ten years and two Dakar Rally wins, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing opted not to renew Toby Price’s contract following the 2024 Dakar in January. His focus for the rest of the year will be on SCORE.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Desafio Ruta 40: 3,213 km through Cordoba, San Juan, La Rioja

By
1 Mins read
The 2024 Desafío Ruta 40 will span 2,085 km in Selective Sections with 3,213 km total including liaisons. Córdoba will serve as the race’s main hub and host the start and end.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal: 1,758 kilometres from Portugal to Spain and back

By
2 Mins read
The inaugural BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal begins in in Grândola, which will serve as the race’s main hub, save for a stage in the neighbouring Spanish city of Badajoz.