2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Nasser Al-Attiyah gets Ultimate redemption

In 2023, Nasser Al-Attiyah was dominating the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge until he rolled his Toyota Hilux in Stage #3, marking his first retirement from an international rally raid in nearly a decade. One year later, now in a Prodrive Hunter, he held off his old Toyota colleagues for the victory.

After a frustrating start to the World Rally-Raid Championship when he was forced to retire from the Dakar Rally, Al-Attiyah quickly regained his footing in Abu Dhabi when he won the Prologue and Stage #1. His former team Toyota Gazoo Racing quickly put the pressure on him from there as his successors Lucas Moraes and Seth Quintero and Overdrive Racing‘s Guerlain Chicherit and reigning winner Yazeed Al-Rajhi gave chase, with Chicherit and Quintero scoring stage wins of their own.

The third stage once again proved to be an unlucky number for Al-Attiyah in the ADDC as he lost the overall lead to Quintero, who enjoyed his first win in the Ultimate category, albeit a bittersweet victory for TGR as Moraes retired after his Hilux caught fire at the finish. Al-Attiyah responded with back-to-back stage wins to close out the rally, the first of which forced Quintero to make up 9:21 on the final day to catch him. A fifteen-minute penalty for missing a waypoint ended Quintero’s pursuit and he lost a spot to Al-Rajhi in the overall.

Unlike at Dakar, where he was joined by six, Al-Attiyah had few allies in Abu Dhabi as Marcos and Cristian Baumgart were the only other Hunters on the grid. Marcos finished fourth, too far back to make the podium, while Cristian retired after a rollover in Stage #1. Although without the strength in numbers, which helped propel Toyota to the lead in the manufacturer’s championship, Al-Attiyah’s Hunter did not let him down like it did in the opener as he scored his fourth ADDC triumph alongside 2008, 2016, and 2021. Prodrive also enjoyed their third W2RC win after Chicherit and Sébastien Loeb at the 2022 Rallye du Maroc and Andalucía Rally, respectively.

The triumph moves Al-Attiyah up to second in the championship behind Carlos Sainz, whose Team Audi Sport shut down after the Dakar due to a lack of parts. The FIA fined the team for their absence as they had registered for the full season. Édouard Boulanger, the navigator for Audi driver and 2022 ADDC champion Stéphane Peterhansel, joined Al-Attiyah for the rest of the season starting in Abu Dhabi.

Quintero might have gone in the opposite direction in the ranking on the final leg, but his third overall is certainly still a highlight in a burgeoning rally career. Abu Dhabi was the reigning W2RC Challenger champion’s second career start in the top category after mechanical issues plagued his début in Dakar.

“It has been a wild ride this week; we opened twice, we won a stage, but here we are, in third place overall,” said Quintero. “I would like to thank the entire Toyota Gazoo Racing team for their work, we had a great car and a great race as a result of their work. While this event wasn’t particularly tough for us, we did see some of the other teams struggle so we are grateful to have completed the rally without any problems. I’ve done about 6,000 kilometres in the GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U now, and I’m feeling more comfortable with the car with each passing kilometre.”

On the other hand, Chicherit and team-mate Guillaume de Mévius left Abu Dhabi wondering what could have been. After de Mévius finished runner-up to Al-Attiyah in Stage #1 and Chicherit won the next day, both retired for the same reason as hard landings on separate days caused the former to suffer a vertebra compression while the latter’s co-driver Alex Winocq hurt his back, leaving Chicherit to finish Stage #4 by himself before exiting. Overdrive team-mate Juan Cruz Yacopini also challenged Al-Attiyah before being involved in a Stage #3 crash with Martin Prokop, and the ensuing repair process led to disqualification because his crew came within one kilometre of the vehicle while in the Selective Section.

Pau Navarro, the only Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus in the field, edged out Saood Variawa for fifth by just two minutes. The top five marked a strong rebound after breaking his hand at Dakar.

UAE native Aliyyah Koloc finished seventh in her first ADDC in Ultimate.

“It is a tricky race, and it will be even trickier in the new car,” Koloc commented. “It is important to be careful and safe because it is hard to read the dunes. The T1+ has more power and is heavier, so that adds some challenges. Also, the dunes are very difficult, with a lot of broken dunes where it is easy to get stuck.”

The aforementioned accident with Yacopini was the icing on top of a very chaotic race for Prokop. Prior to the start, his Ford Raptor was trapped at customs along the Saudi–Emirati border and only arrived in time for very limited private testing before the Prologue. A broken driveshaft in Stage #2 placed him in a hole that he was further plunged into by the crash the next day. He managed to finish third and second in the last two legs, concluding the race in ninth.

Ultimate overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Class Time Margin 1 206 Nasser Al-Attiyah Édouard Boulanger Nasser Racing T1+ 16:20:09 Leader 2 209 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing T1+ 16:36:34 + 16:25 3 211 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 16:47:55 + 27:46 4 212 Marcos Baumgart Kleber Cincea X Rally Team T1+ 17:34:39 + 1:14:30 5 213 Pau Navarro Andreas Schulz X-raid Mini JCW Team T1+ 17:47:11 + 1:27:02 6 208 Saood Variawa François Cazalet Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 17:49:58 + 1:29:49 7 214 Aliyyah Koloc Sébastien Delaunay Buggyra ZM Racing T1+ 18:31:05 + 2:10:56 8 205 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov Overdrive Racing T1+ 18:47:17 + 2:27:08 9 204 Martin Prokop Viktor Chytka ORLEN Jipocar Team T1+ 21:42:17 + 6:06:04 10 217 Ahmed El Shamy* Hassan Obaid Ahmed El Shamy T1.2 22:26:13 + 23:40:45 11 215 Lionel Baud Lucie Baud Overdrive Racing T1+ 40:00:54 + 23:40:45 12 218 Roman Starikovich* Bert Heskes Roman Starikovich T1.1 102:48:53 + 86:28:44 DNF 201 Guillaume de Mévius Xavier Panseri Overdrive Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 202 Guerlain Chicherit Alex Winocq Overdrive Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 203 Lucas Moraes Armand Monleón Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 207 Cristian Baumgart Alberto Andreotti X Rally Team T1+ DNF N/A DSQ 210 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveiras Overdrive Racing T1+ DSQ N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Ultimate stage winners

W2RC Ultimate standings

Unlike Challenger and SSV, Ultimate does not have its own class-specific trophy and instead has a single championship where drivers from all three points-paying categories are eligible.

For readability, competitors registered for the championship who have not earned points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Carlos Sainz 76 Leader 2 Nasser Al-Attiyah 67 – 9 3 Guerlain Chicherit 64 – 12 4 Guillaume de Mévius 62 – 14 5 Yazeed Al-Rajhi 51 – 25 6 Lucas Moraes 45 – 31 7 Martin Prokop 36 – 40 8 Seth Quintero 35 – 41 9 Mathieu Serradori 32 – 44 T-10 Austin Jones 26 – 50 T-10 Rokas Baciuška 26 – 50 T-10 Denis Krotov 26 – 50 13 Saood Variawa 22 – 54 T-14 Cristian Baumgart 16 – 60 T-14 Yasir Seaidan 16 – 60 16 Mattias Ekström 15 – 61 17 Marcos Baumgart 14 – 62 18 Stéphane Peterhansel 13 – 63 T-19 Mitch Guthrie 11 – 65 T-19 Juan Cruz Yacopini 11 – 65 21 Pau Navarro 9 – 67 22 Sebastián Guayasamín 7 – 69 23 Aliyyah Koloc 6 – 70 T-24 Sara Price 4 – 72 T-24 Eugenio Amos 4 – 72 T-24 Dania Akeel 4 – 72 T-27 Krzysztof Hołowczyc 3 – 73 T-27 Rebecca Busi 3 – 73 29 Marcelo Gastaldi 2 – 74

Co-drivers’ standings

Rank Co-Driver Points Margin 1 Lucas Cruz 76 Leader 2 Alex Winocq 64 – 12 T-3 Xavier Panseri 62 – 14 T-3 Édouard Boulanger 62 – 14 5 Timo Gottschalk 51 – 25 6 Armand Monleón 45 – 31 7 Viktor Chytka 36 – 40 8 Dennis Zenz 35 – 41 9 Loïc Minaudier 32 – 44 T-10 Oriol Vidal 26 – 50 T-10 Konstantin Zhiltsov 26 – 50 12 François Cazalet 22 – 54 13 Oriol Mena 19 – 57 14 Mathieu Baumel 18 – 58 15 Alberto Andreotti 16 – 60 16 Emil Bergkvist 15 – 61 17 Kleber Kincea 14 – 62 T-18 Kellon Walch 11 – 65 T-18 Daniel Oliveiras 11 – 65 T-18 Michaël Metge 11 – 65 21 Andreas Schulz 9 – 67 T-22 Gustavo Gugelmin 7 – 69 T-22 Fernando Matias Acosta 7 – 69 24 Sébastien Delaunay 6 – 70 25 Adrien Metge 5 – 71 T-26 Paolo Ceci 4 – 72 T-26 Jeremy Gray 4 – 72 T-26 Stéphane Duplé 4 – 72 T-29 Łukasz Kurzeja 3 – 42 T-29 Sergio Lafuente 3 – 42 31 Carlos Sachs 2 – 43

Manufacturers’ standings