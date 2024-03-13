Dakar

Tatra launches T 162 Karel project

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Tatra

For two decades, Karel Loprais was one of the top truck racers at the Paris–Dakar Rally as he won the category six times in his Tatra 815. In his honour, Tatra Trucks announced Tuesday that they have started Projekt T 162 “Karel”, an effort to build the Tatra T 162.

The Tatra T 162 was conceived in 1988, the same year that Loprais won the Dakar for the first time, as a heavy dump truck intended to replace the 815. Naturally, the manufacturer also hoped to bring it to the Dakar Rally with Loprais. Although a prototype was created, it never entered production and was replaced by the T 163 Jamal.

The Karel, named in tribute to Loprais, is a rally raid version of the 162, featuring a twelve-cylinder engine at the rear; this was designed to help Tatra keep pace with other truck powerhouses at the Dakar like the twin-engined DAF. However, it will be modernised to accommodate for technological advances in the four decades since.

While parent Tatra Trucks a.s. is greenlighting the effort, it is still a side project for employees, which the company analogises to Formula Student programmes at universities. The research and development and technical departments will lead the project. Over two dozen employees are involved.

Loprais, who worked for Tatra growing up, won the Paris–Dakar Rally in 1988, 1994 to 1994, 1998 to 1999, and 2001. His final Dakar was in 2006 before retiring, and he passed away in December 2021 at the age of 72. His nephew Aleš Loprais is also a rally raider who finished runner-up in the 2024 Dakar Rally’s Truck class, though he drives a Praga.

Share
Avatar photo
3537 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
Dakar

Ecurie Freres d'Armes adding all-women support truck for 2025 Dakar Classic

By
2 Mins read
The French military vehicle team Ecurie Frères d’Armes will have a truck team of just women at the 2025 Dakar Classic, which will provide support for their flagship Peugeot P4.
Dakar

Sara Price on Dakar: "You have 14 days of racing, and they say it's equivalent to a Baja 500 every single day"

By
5 Mins read
After winning a stage and narrowly missing the SSV podium in her Dakar Rally début, Sara Price is eager to go back for more.
DakarWorld Superbike

Kove Moto: "The journey to Dakar will not cease, and the footsteps of WorldSBK will continue"

By
2 Mins read
Despite Zhang Xue’s resignation as CEO, Kove Moto intends to maintain his blueprint of racing in the Dakar Rally and Supersport 300 World Championship en route to World Superbike.