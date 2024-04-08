2024 BP Ultimate Rally-Raid: Nasser Al-Attiyah takes Ultimate points lead

Nasser Al-Attiyah‘s quest for a third consecutive World Rally-Raid Championship started on the wrong foot when he retired from the Dakar Rally, but he seems to have regained his footing since. After winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in February, he continued his newfound momentum with a victory in the inaugural BP Ultimate Rally-Raid.

Returning to Portugal, the site of his maiden race with Prodrive when he ran the Baja Portalegre 500 last October, Al-Attiyah won two stages and held off a late charge by João Ferreira to win by nearly three minutes. After winning the Prologue, Al-Attiyah had a relatively slow Stage #1 as he finished sixth before hitting his stride with back-to-back stage wins.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi trailed Al-Attiyah by just twenty seconds after Stage #2 but was eliminated by a rollover the following day, leaving Ferreira as the next closest rival. An SSV regular who switched to a Mini JCW Rally Plus for his home race, Ferreira sliced his deficit in half after Stage #4 to 2:41, but finished behind Al-Attiyah in the fifth and final stage. Ferreira also won the concurrent Portuguese Cross-Country Championship round that was run across the first two days.

With his win, Al-Attiyah moves past Ferreira’s Mini team-mate Carlos Sainz for the championship lead. His co-driver Édouard Boulanger, now two-for-two by his side, also assumes the top spot for his position.

“This was a very tricky rally and we had to be clever,” said Al-Attiyah. “Thank you to my co-driver Édouard and to Prodrive for the car. Now we have won two races and we’re leading the championship.”

Reunited with Mini for Portugal, Sainz narrowly missed the overall podium as he finished less than three minutes behind Lucas Moraes, who moved past him for third by winning Stage #5. Although he won at Dakar, his Team Audi Sport shuttered operations shortly after and left him out of a ride for the Abu Dhabi (for which they were fined). Despite being second in points and certainly still a championship contender, he has stressed that he is not racing the full calendar following Audi’s demise.

“I’m happy I came here and made this race. I now understand what this rally is all about and it was a good experience,” Sainz commented.

Toyota remains the manufacturer’s championship leader after a tumultuous race. Moraes and Guerlain Chicherit both scored stage wins for the Hilux, but the latter retired the day after his victory when he crashed into a tree. Their team-mates Seth Quintero and Guillaume de Mévius struggled with mechanical issues throughout, though Quintero was able to salvage a runner-up effort in Stage #4. Toyota Gazoo Racing‘s Saood Variawa received a two-hour time penalty after speeding too many times in a control zone, then opted to retire to preserve his vehicle for the South African Rally-Raid Championship.

Chicherit and Variawa were among twelve retirements, with other victims including W2RC contenders Marcos Baumgart and Aliyyah Koloc for mechanical reasons. Vaidotas Žala was forced out by a bizarre incident in which a crew member accidentally poured contaminated fuel into his Mini. Eduard Pons‘ Ultimate début in Past-Racing‘s Ford Ranger T1+ was cut short by an alternator failure. The alternator also claimed the Red-Lined Nissan of Dave Klaassen, while his team-mate Pim Klaassen overcame oil leaks and tpunctures to reach the finish.

Despite not reaching the finish, Quintero remarked that the race was “the most fun rally that I’ve ever done. The fans here have been unreal, it’s just a smile the whole time, there’s so many people lining the whole course.”

Ultimate overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Class Time Margin 1 201 Nasser Al-Attiyah Édouard Boulanger Nasser Racing T1+ 10:02:57 Leader 2 214 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro X-raid Mini JCW Team T1+ 10:05:46 + 2:49 3 205 Lucas Moraes Armand Monleón Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 10:06:33 + 3:36 4 200 Carlos Sainz Alex Haro X-raid Mini JCW Team T1+ 10:09:09 + 6:12 5 204 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing T1+ 10:20:08 + 17:11 6 209 Cristian Baumgart Gustavo Gugelmin X Rally Team T1+ 10:25:07 + 22:10 7 223 Francisco Barreto* Carlos Silva Barata Racing Team T1+ 10:25:46 + 22:49 8 211 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveiras Overdrive Racing T1+ 10:49:54 + 46:57 9 220 Isidre Esteve* José Maria Villalobos Valcarcel Overdrive Racing T1+ 11:04:32 + 1:01:35 10 232 Maria Luís Gameiro* José Marques Maria Luís Gameiro T1+ 12:04:48 + 2:01:51 11 228 Ronald Schoolderman* Mark Salomons 4×4 Centrum Ermelo T1.1 12:54:15 + 2:51:18 12 224 Benoit Fretin* Cédric Duplé Benoit Fretin T1.2 13:01:21 + 2:58:24 13 230 Stefan Carmans* Arjan van Tiel Stefan Carmans T1+ 13:26:58 + 3:24:01 14 231 Rik van den Brink* Gydo Heimans Rik van den Brink T1.1 13:28:04 + 3:25:07 15 207 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov Overdrive Racing T1+ 13:41:03 + 3:38:06 16 206 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ 16:44:54 + 6:41:57 17 225 Magdalena Zajac* Marcin Pasek Proxcars TME Rally Team T1.1 19:35:53 + 9:32:56 18 226 Tomasz Baranowski* Konrad Dudziński Finarto Racing T1.1 24:48:39 + 14:45:42 19 215 Lionel Baud Lucie Baud Overdrive Racing T1+ 30:53:55 + 20:50:58 20 203 Guillaume de Mévius Xavier Panseri Overdrive Racing T1+ 31:00:32 + 20:57:35 21 213 Eugenio Amos Paolo Ceci Overdrive Racing T1+ 33:48:57 + 23:46:00 22 233 Pim Klaassen* Teun van Dal DaklaPack Rallysport T1.1 35:49:48 + 25:46:51 23 227 José Rogeira* Paulo Marques José Rogeira T1.1 47:24:22 + 37:21:25 DNF 202 Guerlain Chicherit Mathieu Baumel Overdrive Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 208 Saood Variawa François Cazalet Toyota Gazoo Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 210 Marcos Baumgart Kleber Cincea X Rally Team T1+ DNF N/A DNF 212 Aliyyah Koloc Sébastien Delaunay Buggyra ZM Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 216 Vaidotas Žala* Paulo Fiúza Unique Racing Team T1+ DNF N/A DNF 217 Tiago Reis* Valter Cardoso Tiago Reis T1+ DNF N/A DNF 218 João Ramos* Jorge Carvalho João Ramos T1+ DNF N/A DNF 219 Alejandro Martins* David Monteiro Alejandro Martins T1+ DNF N/A DNF 221 Eduard Pons* Candido Carrera Past-Racing T1+ DNF N/A DNF 222 Jose Luis Garcia* Manuel Navarro Escudería Villa de Llanes T1.1 DNF N/A DNF 229 Rients Hofstra* Wouter de Graaf Rients Hofstra T1.1 DNF N/A DNF 234 Dave Klaassen* Tessa Rooth DaklaPack Rallysport T1.1 DNF N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

Ultimate stage winners

W2RC Ultimate standings

Unlike Challenger and SSV, Ultimate does not have its own class-specific trophy and instead has a single championship where drivers from all three points-paying categories are eligible.

For readability, competitors registered for the championship who have not earned points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Nasser Al-Attiyah 112 Leader 2 Carlos Sainz 100 – 12 3 Yazeed Al-Rajhi 79 – 33 4 Lucas Moraes 76 – 36 5 Guerlain Chicherit 69 – 43 6 Guillaume de Mévius 65 – 47 7 Rokas Baciuška 43 – 69 8 Seth Quintero 39 – 73 9 Martin Prokop 36 – 76 10 João Ferreira 34 – 78 11 Austin Jones 33 – 79 12 Mathieu Serradori 32 – 80 13 Cristian Baumgart 27 – 85 14 Denis Krotov 26 – 86 15 Saood Variawa 22 – 90 16 Juan Cruz Yacopini 17 – 95 17 Yasir Seaidan 16 – 96 18 Mattias Ekström 15 – 97 19 Marcos Baumgart 14 – 98 20 Stéphane Peterhansel 13 – 99 T-21 Mitch Guthrie 11 – 101 T-21 Nicolás Cavigliasso 11 – 101 23 Pau Navarro 9 – 103 24 Ricardo Porém 8 – 104 T-25 Sebastián Guayasamín 7 – 105 T-25 Dania Akeel 7 – 105 27 Aliyyah Koloc 6 – 106 T-28 Rebecca Busi 5 – 107 T-28 Mário Franco 5 – 107 T-30 Sara Price 4 – 108 T-30 Eugenio Amos 4 – 108 T-30 Ricardo Ramilo 4 – 108 33 Krzysztof Hołowczyc 3 – 109 34 Marcelo Gastaldi 2 – 110 35 Lionel Baud 1 – 111

Co-drivers’ standings

Rank Co-Driver Points Margin 1 Édouard Boulanger 107 Leader 2 Timo Gottschalk 79 – 28 T-3 Lucas Cruz 76 – 31 T-3 Armand Monleón 76 – 31 5 Xavier Panseri 65 – 42 6 Alex Winocq 64 – 43 7 Oriol Vidal 43 – 64 8 Dennis Zenz 39 – 68 9 Viktor Chytka 36 – 71 10 Filipe Palmeiro 34 – 73 11 Loïc Minaudier 32 – 75 T-12 Konstantin Zhiltsov 26 – 81 T-12 Oriol Mena 26 – 81 14 Alex Haro 24 – 83 15 Mathieu Baumel 23 – 84 16 François Cazalet 22 – 85 17 Gustavo Gugelmin 18 – 89 18 Daniel Oliveiras 17 – 90 19 Alberto Andreotti 16 – 91 20 Emil Bergkvist 15 – 92 21 Kleber Kincea 14 – 93 T-22 Kellon Walch 11 – 96 T-22 Michaël Metge 11 – 96 T-22 Valentina Pertegarini 11 – 96 25 Andreas Schulz 9 – 98 26 Luís Marques 8 – 99 T-27 Fernando Matias Acosta 7 – 100 T-27 Stéphane Duplé 7 – 100 29 Sébastien Delaunay 6 – 101 T-30 Adrien Metge 5 – 102 T-30 Sergio Lafuente 5 – 102 T-30 João Serôdio 5 – 102 T-33 Paolo Ceci 4 – 103 T-33 Jeremy Gray 4 – 103 T-33 Fausto Mota 4 – 103 36 Łukasz Kurzeja 3 – 104 37 Carlos Sachs 2 – 105 38 Lucie Baud 1 – 106

Manufacturers’ standings