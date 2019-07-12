Stadium SUPER Trucks

Matt Brabham leads SST field in Toronto practice

by Justin Nguyen
Stadium Super Trucks points leader Matt Brabham is off to a good start at the series’ return to Honda Indy Toronto. He recorded the fastest time in Friday practice of the eight drivers participating.

Brabham set a lap time of 1:33.629, nearly a second faster than second-placed Robby Gordon‘s 1:34.765. Behind Gordon was a trio of drivers in the 1:35 range with Gavin Harlien (1:35.177), Jeff Hoffman (1:35.249), and Cole Potts (1:35.977). Bill Hynes barely escaped the 1:38 territory with a 1:37.999 time.

At the tail end were Russell Boyle and Ryan Eversley at 1:38.109 and 1:38.302, respectively. Boyle is running his first SST race of the 2019 season in his home country, while Eversley is a newcomer to the series.

“Gearbox temp sensor wasn’t accurate so we stopped twice to check it,” Eversley said on Twitter“Probably only ran about 4–5 laps but I’m happy with my pace considering.”

Casey Mears, who will run his first SST race of 2019, did not participate.

Two races will be held over the weekend, with the first on Saturday, 13 July at 3:30 PM Eastern. The series’ first action in Canada since 2016, Toronto was re-added to the schedule in May.

